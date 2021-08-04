Global Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Industry Analysis Report 2021| Cisco, Siemens, General Electric

An energy management system (EMS) is a system of computer-aided tools used by operators of electric utility grids to monitor, control, and optimize the performance of the generation and/or transmission system. In addition, it could be used in small-scale systems like micro grids. The computer technology referred to as SCADA/EMS or EMS/SCADA. In these respects, the terminology EMS then excludes the monitoring and control functions, but more specifically refers to the collective suite of power network applications and to the generation control and scheduling applications. Industrial Energy management system derived into hardware, software and service. Hardware took the largest share of IEMS revenue, with about 50% in 2019. Global major suppliers include GE, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB Group, Cisco Systems, IBM, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Delta Electronics, Inc., DEXMA, Yokogawa Electric Corporation and GridPoint etc. Suring all those supplier, GE is the market leader in this industry. This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) in China, including the following market information: China Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) companies in 2020 (%) The global Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) market size is expected to growth from US$ 23460 million in 2020 to US$ 31950 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Software, Service, Hardware China Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverage, Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals and Chemicals

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Cisco, Siemens, General Electric, Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton, Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Rockwell, EFT, Azbil, IBM, Emerson Electric, Delta Electronics, DEXMA, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, GridPoint, CET, POWERTECH

