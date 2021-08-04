Global MLOps Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Microsoft, Amazon, Google

MLOps is the process of taking an experimental Machine Learning model into a production system. The word is a compound of “Machine Learning” and the continuous development practice of DevOps in the software field. Machine Learning models are tested and developed in isolated experimental systems. When an algorithm is ready to be launched, MLOps is practiced between Data Scientists, DevOps, and Machine Learning engineers to transition the algorithm to production systems. Similar to DevOps or DataOps approaches, MLOps seeks to increase automation and improve the quality of production models, while also focusing on business and regulatory requirements. While MLOps started as a set of best practices, it is slowly evolving into an independent approach to ML lifecycle management. MLOps applies to the entire lifecycle – from integrating with model generation (software development lifecycle, continuous integration/continuous delivery), orchestration, and deployment, to health, diagnostics, governance, and business metrics. The MLOps market covers On-premise, Cloud, etc. The typical players include Cloudera, Dataiku, Datarobot, HPE, etc. North America held a key market revenue share of the MLOps market, which account for 61%. Microsoft, Amazon and Google ranked top 3 of the revenue share in global market. This report contains market size and forecasts of MLOps in China, including the following market information: China MLOps Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five MLOps companies in 2020 (%) The global MLOps market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China MLOps market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the MLOps Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China MLOps Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

By Type, 2020 (%)

On-premise, Cloud, Hybrid China MLOps Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

MLOps Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Public Sector, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including key companies MLOps revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions). Key players include: Microsoft, Amazon, Google, IBM, Dataiku, Lguazio, Databricks, DataRobot, Inc., Cloudera, Modzy, Algorithmia, HPE, Valohai, Allegro AI, Comet, FloydHub, Paperpace, Cnvrg.io

