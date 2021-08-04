Exclusive Report on Smart Lighting Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast till 2027

Global Smart Lighting Market By Offerings (Hardware and Software) By Communication Technology (Bluetooth, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, PLC, DALI, and Others) By Lighting Type (LED, Fluorescent Lamp, Halogen, Incandescent Light Bulb, and Others) By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2027

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, The Global Smart Lighting Market was valued at $10,489.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Smart Lighting market have been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The major factor that have impacted the growth of the market includes Increased government emphasis on smart city initiatives

The smart cities initiative has provided the government sector with a tremendous opportunity to use emerging technologies. Street lighting and residential lighting are two of the most important use-cases in smart city infrastructure. The growing smart cities initiative will increase the demand for smart lighting solutions.

Regional Analysis

The smart lighting industry is dominated by European regions, and this is expected to continue in the coming years.

North America is the second most advanced region after Europe, owing to the increased adoption of smart lighting systems and energy-efficient lighting solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a fast-growing market due to low labour costs and the availability of raw materials in the use of smart lighting.

The global Smart Lighting market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Signify

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Eaton

General Electric

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Deco Lighting, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Syska

OSRAM

Parameters Details Market Size (2019) $10,489.6 million CAGR (2020 to 2027) 22.8% Market Segmentation Offerings, Communication Technology, Lighting Type, and Application Companies profiled Signify, Acuity Brands Inc, Eaton, General Electric, Cisco Systems Inc, Cree Inc, Deco Lighting Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Syska, OSRAM Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2019 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021 to 2027

The global Smart Lighting Market is segmented based on Offerings, Communication Technology, Lighting Type, and Application. Based on Offerings, the market is segmented as Hardware and Software, based on Communication Technology, the market is segmented as Bluetooth, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, PLC, DALI, and Others, based on Lighting Type, the market is segmented as LED, Fluorescent Lamp, Halogen, Incandescent Light Bulb, and Others and based on the Application, the market is analyzed on Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2028?

Key Players associated with the global Smart Lighting Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Smart Lighting Market

What is the CAGR of the global Smart Lighting Market from 2021 to 2028

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

