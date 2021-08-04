Telehealth Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2027

Global Telehealth Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Service) By Delivery Mode (Web-based, Cloud-based, On-Premise) By End User (Provider, Payer, Patient, Others) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2027

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global telehealth market is anticipated to reach $31.09 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Get Free Exclusive Sample PDF of the report: https://report.evolvebi.com/index.php/sample/request?referer=murphyshockeylaw.net&reportCode=002591

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Telehealth market have been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The major factor that has impacted the growth of the market includes following COVID-19, technology adoption has increased.

Along with the pandemic, the demand for healthcare services and technologies reached an all-time high. Telemedicine and chatbots, or robots, are being used to gather information, reassure the public, treat patients, make diagnoses, and even prepare future vaccines. Given the global shortage of hospital beds and healthcare workers, the potential of telehealth has been emphasized. Players in the telehealth market are focusing on providing innovative COVID-19 solutions to hospitals and healthcare providers.

Regional Analysis

In 2019, the telehealth market in North America accounted for the largest share. Factors such as the increased prevalence of chronic illnesses, the need to cut healthcare spending, and the growing general and senior population can all be related to this region’s considerable proportion of the worldwide telehealth industry.

High prevalence of chronic diseases and hospital overcrowding, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to develop at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

IMP NOTE: All our reports will be updated considering the impact of the COVID-19 scenario before delivery.

The global Telehealth market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

Honeywell Life Care Solutions (A Honeywell International, Inc. Company)

Tunstall Healthcare

Care Innovations (A Subsidiary of Intel Corporation)

Cerner Corporation

Medvivo Group Ltd

Global Media Group

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc

Parameters Details Market Size (2019) $ Billion CAGR (2020 to 2027) 22.4% Market Segmentation Component, Delivery Mode, End-User Companies profiled Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Honeywell Life Care Solutions (A Honeywell International, Inc. Company), Tunstall Healthcare, Care Innovations (A Subsidiary of Intel Corporation), Cerner Corporation, Medvivo Group Ltd, Globalmedia Group, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2019 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Years 2020 to 2027

The global Telehealth Market is segmented based on Component, Delivery Mode, End User. Based on Component, the market is segmented as Hardware, Software, Service, based on the Delivery Mode, the market is analyzed on Web-based, Cloud-based, On-Premise. and based on the End User, the market is analyzed on Provider, Payer, Patient, Others.

For Any Query or Customization, Ask Our Industry [email protected] https://report.evolvebi.com/index.php/sample/request?referer=murphyshockeylaw.net&reportCode=002591

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2027?

Key Players associated with the global Telehealth Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Telehealth Market

What is the CAGR of the global Telehealth Market from 2020 to 2027

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

About EvolveBI

Evolve Business Intelligence is a market research, business intelligence, and advisory firm providing innovative solutions to challenging the pain points of a business. Our market research reports include data useful to micro, small, medium, and large-scale enterprises. We provide solutions ranging from mere data collection to business advisory.

Evolve Business Intelligence is built on account of technology advancement providing highly accurate data through our in-house AI-modelled data analysis and forecast tool – EvolveBI. This tool tracks real-time data including, quarter performance, annual performance, and recent developments from fortune’s global 2000 companies.

Address

Evolve Business Intelligence

C-218, 2nd floor, M-Cube

NH 48, Balitha, Gujarat,

India

Contact: +1 773 644 5507 / +91 635 396 3987

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://evolvebi.com/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/