Telehealth Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2027

Global Telehealth Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Service) By Delivery Mode (Web-based, Cloud-based, On-Premise) By End User (Provider, Payer, Patient, Others) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2027
As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global telehealth market is anticipated to reach $31.09 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2020 to 2027.
COVID-19 scenario:
- The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.
- The companies operating in the Telehealth market have been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.
The major factor that has impacted the growth of the market includes following COVID-19, technology adoption has increased.
Along with the pandemic, the demand for healthcare services and technologies reached an all-time high. Telemedicine and chatbots, or robots, are being used to gather information, reassure the public, treat patients, make diagnoses, and even prepare future vaccines. Given the global shortage of hospital beds and healthcare workers, the potential of telehealth has been emphasized. Players in the telehealth market are focusing on providing innovative COVID-19 solutions to hospitals and healthcare providers.
Regional Analysis
In 2019, the telehealth market in North America accounted for the largest share. Factors such as the increased prevalence of chronic illnesses, the need to cut healthcare spending, and the growing general and senior population can all be related to this region’s considerable proportion of the worldwide telehealth industry.
High prevalence of chronic diseases and hospital overcrowding, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to develop at the fastest rate over the forecast period.
The global Telehealth market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:
- Philips Healthcare
- Medtronic
- Honeywell Life Care Solutions (A Honeywell International, Inc. Company)
- Tunstall Healthcare
- Care Innovations (A Subsidiary of Intel Corporation)
- Cerner Corporation
- Medvivo Group Ltd
- Global Media Group
- Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd
- AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc
|Parameters
|Details
|Market Size (2019)
|$ Billion
|CAGR (2020 to 2027)
|22.4%
|Market Segmentation
|Component, Delivery Mode, End-User
|Companies profiled
|Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Honeywell Life Care Solutions (A Honeywell International, Inc. Company), Tunstall Healthcare, Care Innovations (A Subsidiary of Intel Corporation), Cerner Corporation, Medvivo Group Ltd, Globalmedia Group, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc
|Country Covered
|US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
|Base Year
|2019
|Estimated Year
|2020
|Forecast Years
|2020 to 2027
The global Telehealth Market is segmented based on Component, Delivery Mode, End User. Based on Component, the market is segmented as Hardware, Software, Service, based on the Delivery Mode, the market is analyzed on Web-based, Cloud-based, On-Premise. and based on the End User, the market is analyzed on Provider, Payer, Patient, Others.
Key Region/ Countries Covered
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)
Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market
- What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market
- What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2027?
- Key Players associated with the global Telehealth Market
- Value Chain Analysis of Global Telehealth Market
- What is the CAGR of the global Telehealth Market from 2020 to 2027
- Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market
- Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis
