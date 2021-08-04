Diabetes Care Devices Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2021-2027 | Roche, Medtronic plc, J&J

“

The report titled Global Diabetes Care Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Diabetes Care Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Diabetes Care Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Diabetes Care Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Diabetes Care Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Diabetes Care Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Diabetes Care Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Diabetes Care Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Diabetes Care Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Diabetes Care Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Diabetes Care Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Diabetes Care Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Roche, Medtronic plc, J&J, Abbott, Ascensia Diabetes Care, BD, Dexcom, ARKRAY Inc, B. Braun, Terumo Corporation, Ypsomed, Sannuo, Sanofi, I-sens, Abbott

Market Segmentation by Product:

Blood Glucose Meters, Blood Glucose Test Strips, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Syringes, Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical Care, Personal Care

The Diabetes Care Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Diabetes Care Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Diabetes Care Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Diabetes Care Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Diabetes Care Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Diabetes Care Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Diabetes Care Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Diabetes Care Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Diabetes Care Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Blood Glucose Meters

1.2.3 Blood Glucose Test Strips

1.2.4 Insulin Pumps

1.2.5 Insulin Syringes

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Medical Care

1.3.3 Personal Care

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Diabetes Care Devices Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Diabetes Care Devices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Diabetes Care Devices Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Diabetes Care Devices Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Diabetes Care Devices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Diabetes Care Devices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Diabetes Care Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Diabetes Care Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Diabetes Care Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Diabetes Care Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Diabetes Care Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Diabetes Care Devices Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Roche

11.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

11.1.2 Roche Overview

11.1.3 Roche Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Roche Diabetes Care Devices Product Description

11.1.5 Roche Recent Developments

11.2 Medtronic plc

11.2.1 Medtronic plc Corporation Information

11.2.2 Medtronic plc Overview

11.2.3 Medtronic plc Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Medtronic plc Diabetes Care Devices Product Description

11.2.5 Medtronic plc Recent Developments

11.3 J&J

11.3.1 J&J Corporation Information

11.3.2 J&J Overview

11.3.3 J&J Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 J&J Diabetes Care Devices Product Description

11.3.5 J&J Recent Developments

11.4 Abbott

11.4.1 Abbott Corporation Information

11.4.2 Abbott Overview

11.4.3 Abbott Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Abbott Diabetes Care Devices Product Description

11.4.5 Abbott Recent Developments

11.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care

11.5.1 Ascensia Diabetes Care Corporation Information

11.5.2 Ascensia Diabetes Care Overview

11.5.3 Ascensia Diabetes Care Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Ascensia Diabetes Care Diabetes Care Devices Product Description

11.5.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care Recent Developments

11.6 BD

11.6.1 BD Corporation Information

11.6.2 BD Overview

11.6.3 BD Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 BD Diabetes Care Devices Product Description

11.6.5 BD Recent Developments

11.7 Dexcom

11.7.1 Dexcom Corporation Information

11.7.2 Dexcom Overview

11.7.3 Dexcom Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Dexcom Diabetes Care Devices Product Description

11.7.5 Dexcom Recent Developments

11.8 ARKRAY Inc

11.8.1 ARKRAY Inc Corporation Information

11.8.2 ARKRAY Inc Overview

11.8.3 ARKRAY Inc Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 ARKRAY Inc Diabetes Care Devices Product Description

11.8.5 ARKRAY Inc Recent Developments

11.9 B. Braun

11.9.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

11.9.2 B. Braun Overview

11.9.3 B. Braun Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 B. Braun Diabetes Care Devices Product Description

11.9.5 B. Braun Recent Developments

11.10 Terumo Corporation

11.10.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 Terumo Corporation Overview

11.10.3 Terumo Corporation Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Terumo Corporation Diabetes Care Devices Product Description

11.10.5 Terumo Corporation Recent Developments

11.11 Ypsomed

11.11.1 Ypsomed Corporation Information

11.11.2 Ypsomed Overview

11.11.3 Ypsomed Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Ypsomed Diabetes Care Devices Product Description

11.11.5 Ypsomed Recent Developments

11.12 Sannuo

11.12.1 Sannuo Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sannuo Overview

11.12.3 Sannuo Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Sannuo Diabetes Care Devices Product Description

11.12.5 Sannuo Recent Developments

11.13 Sanofi

11.13.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

11.13.2 Sanofi Overview

11.13.3 Sanofi Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Sanofi Diabetes Care Devices Product Description

11.13.5 Sanofi Recent Developments

11.14 I-sens

11.14.1 I-sens Corporation Information

11.14.2 I-sens Overview

11.14.3 I-sens Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 I-sens Diabetes Care Devices Product Description

11.14.5 I-sens Recent Developments

11.15 Abbott

11.15.1 Abbott Corporation Information

11.15.2 Abbott Overview

11.15.3 Abbott Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Abbott Diabetes Care Devices Product Description

11.15.5 Abbott Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Diabetes Care Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Diabetes Care Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Diabetes Care Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 Diabetes Care Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Diabetes Care Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Diabetes Care Devices Distributors

12.5 Diabetes Care Devices Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Diabetes Care Devices Industry Trends

13.2 Diabetes Care Devices Market Drivers

13.3 Diabetes Care Devices Market Challenges

13.4 Diabetes Care Devices Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Diabetes Care Devices Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”

