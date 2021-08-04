Electric Mop Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Bisseil, Haan, Karcher

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Electric Mop Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Electric Mop market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Bisseil Inc. (United States),Black&Decker (United States),Eureka Forbes (India),Guangdong Kingbest Electric Co.,Ltd (China),Haan Corporation (United States),Haier Group (China),Karcher (Germany),Nilfisk Group (Denmark),Prestige Group (India),SharkNinja Operating LLC (United States)

Scope of the Report of Electric Mop

Electric mops are wet mops with a revolving mop head that spins away dirty water in the bucket. Dirty water is sucked out of the microfiber mop head by the centrifugal force generated by spinning. Cleaning mops are used to clear dust from floors and other surfaces, as well as for other cleaning tasks. A sweeping mop, also known as a floor mop, is made up of a handle, irregular strings, sponge, and a piece of fabric, thread, or other material that absorbs water or other liquids. The creation of new material and ergonomic designs, as well as technologically advanced cleaning mops, was motivated by the prevention of user fatigue and possible on-the-job accidents when using cleaning mops. The market for spin mops is rapidly growing, one of the major factors driving the market’s growth has been the ease of mopping floors. This has aided in the development of lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of home cleaning equipment.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Flat, Spiral), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), End-Use (Commercial, Residential), Automation Type (Semi-Automatic, Automatic)

Market Trends:

Increasing use of Cost-effective Spin Mops

Market Drivers:

Rapid Growth in the Number of Housing Units in Urban Areas

The Increased Importance of Cleanliness and Hygiene.

More Convenient and Easy To Use than Normal Mops

Market Opportunities:

Problems in Finding Domestic Help

Increased usage in areas like the Malls, Offices, Hospital etc.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

