CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Sinomatech, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries

The report titled Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sinomatech, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Group, Hexagon Composites, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Rama Cylinders, Quantum Technologies, Faber Industrie, Praxair Technologies, CIMC ENRIC, Lianzhong Composites, Avanco Group, Ullit

Market Segmentation by Product:

Type 1 CNG Tank, Type 2 CNG Tank, Type 3 CNG Tank, Type 4 CNG Tank, Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Others

The CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Type 1 CNG Tank

1.2.3 Type 2 CNG Tank

1.2.4 Type 3 CNG Tank

1.2.5 Type 4 CNG Tank

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Production

2.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 India

3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Sinomatech

12.1.1 Sinomatech Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sinomatech Overview

12.1.3 Sinomatech CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sinomatech CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Description

12.1.5 Sinomatech Recent Developments

12.2 Everest Kanto Cylinders

12.2.1 Everest Kanto Cylinders Corporation Information

12.2.2 Everest Kanto Cylinders Overview

12.2.3 Everest Kanto Cylinders CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Everest Kanto Cylinders CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Description

12.2.5 Everest Kanto Cylinders Recent Developments

12.3 Worthington Industries

12.3.1 Worthington Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Worthington Industries Overview

12.3.3 Worthington Industries CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Worthington Industries CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Description

12.3.5 Worthington Industries Recent Developments

12.4 Luxfer Group

12.4.1 Luxfer Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Luxfer Group Overview

12.4.3 Luxfer Group CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Luxfer Group CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Description

12.4.5 Luxfer Group Recent Developments

12.5 Hexagon Composites

12.5.1 Hexagon Composites Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hexagon Composites Overview

12.5.3 Hexagon Composites CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hexagon Composites CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Description

12.5.5 Hexagon Composites Recent Developments

12.6 Beijing Tianhai Industry

12.6.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Corporation Information

12.6.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Overview

12.6.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Description

12.6.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry Recent Developments

12.7 Rama Cylinders

12.7.1 Rama Cylinders Corporation Information

12.7.2 Rama Cylinders Overview

12.7.3 Rama Cylinders CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Rama Cylinders CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Description

12.7.5 Rama Cylinders Recent Developments

12.8 Quantum Technologies

12.8.1 Quantum Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 Quantum Technologies Overview

12.8.3 Quantum Technologies CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Quantum Technologies CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Description

12.8.5 Quantum Technologies Recent Developments

12.9 Faber Industrie

12.9.1 Faber Industrie Corporation Information

12.9.2 Faber Industrie Overview

12.9.3 Faber Industrie CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Faber Industrie CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Description

12.9.5 Faber Industrie Recent Developments

12.10 Praxair Technologies

12.10.1 Praxair Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 Praxair Technologies Overview

12.10.3 Praxair Technologies CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Praxair Technologies CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Description

12.10.5 Praxair Technologies Recent Developments

12.11 CIMC ENRIC

12.11.1 CIMC ENRIC Corporation Information

12.11.2 CIMC ENRIC Overview

12.11.3 CIMC ENRIC CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 CIMC ENRIC CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Description

12.11.5 CIMC ENRIC Recent Developments

12.12 Lianzhong Composites

12.12.1 Lianzhong Composites Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lianzhong Composites Overview

12.12.3 Lianzhong Composites CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Lianzhong Composites CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Description

12.12.5 Lianzhong Composites Recent Developments

12.13 Avanco Group

12.13.1 Avanco Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Avanco Group Overview

12.13.3 Avanco Group CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Avanco Group CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Description

12.13.5 Avanco Group Recent Developments

12.14 Ullit

12.14.1 Ullit Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ullit Overview

12.14.3 Ullit CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Ullit CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Description

12.14.5 Ullit Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Production Mode & Process

13.4 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Channels

13.4.2 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Distributors

13.5 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Industry Trends

14.2 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Drivers

14.3 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Challenges

14.4 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

