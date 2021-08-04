Luminaires Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | NVC, Philips, Opple

“

The report titled Global Luminaires Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luminaires market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luminaires market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luminaires market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luminaires market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luminaires report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luminaires report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luminaires market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luminaires market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luminaires market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luminaires market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luminaires market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

NVC, Philips, Opple, FSL, Leedarson Luminaire, PAK, Topstar, Osram, Liaoyuan Lighting, TCP, Panasonnic, Huayi Lighting, Toshiba, TCL, Forest Lighting, Kingsun Optoelectronic, Feilo Acoustics, Hongyar Electrical, Midea, Yankon, NPU, Handson, GE Lighting, GY LED, Thorn

Market Segmentation by Product:

Traditional, LED

Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential, Commercial, Industrial

The Luminaires Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luminaires market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luminaires market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luminaires market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luminaires industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luminaires market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luminaires market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luminaires market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Luminaires Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Luminaires Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Traditional

1.2.3 LED

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Luminaires Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Luminaires Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Luminaires Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Luminaires Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Luminaires Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Luminaires Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Luminaires Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Luminaires Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Luminaires Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Luminaires Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Luminaires Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Luminaires Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Luminaires Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Luminaires Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Luminaires Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Luminaires Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Luminaires Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Luminaires Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Luminaires Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Luminaires Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Luminaires Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Luminaires Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Luminaires Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Luminaires Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Luminaires Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Luminaires Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Luminaires Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Luminaires Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Luminaires Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Luminaires Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Luminaires Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Luminaires Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Luminaires Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Luminaires Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Luminaires Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Luminaires Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Luminaires Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Luminaires Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Luminaires Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Luminaires Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Luminaires Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Luminaires Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Luminaires Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Luminaires Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Luminaires Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Luminaires Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Luminaires Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Luminaires Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Luminaires Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Luminaires Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Luminaires Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Luminaires Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luminaires Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Luminaires Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Luminaires Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Luminaires Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Luminaires Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Luminaires Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Luminaires Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Luminaires Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Luminaires Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Luminaires Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luminaires Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luminaires Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Luminaires Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Luminaires Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Luminaires Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Luminaires Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Luminaires Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Luminaires Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Luminaires Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Luminaires Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Luminaires Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Luminaires Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Luminaires Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Luminaires Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Luminaires Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Luminaires Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Luminaires Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Luminaires Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luminaires Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luminaires Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Luminaires Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luminaires Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luminaires Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Luminaires Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Luminaires Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Luminaires Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 NVC

11.1.1 NVC Corporation Information

11.1.2 NVC Overview

11.1.3 NVC Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 NVC Luminaires Product Description

11.1.5 NVC Recent Developments

11.2 Philips

11.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

11.2.2 Philips Overview

11.2.3 Philips Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Philips Luminaires Product Description

11.2.5 Philips Recent Developments

11.3 Opple

11.3.1 Opple Corporation Information

11.3.2 Opple Overview

11.3.3 Opple Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Opple Luminaires Product Description

11.3.5 Opple Recent Developments

11.4 FSL

11.4.1 FSL Corporation Information

11.4.2 FSL Overview

11.4.3 FSL Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 FSL Luminaires Product Description

11.4.5 FSL Recent Developments

11.5 Leedarson Luminaire

11.5.1 Leedarson Luminaire Corporation Information

11.5.2 Leedarson Luminaire Overview

11.5.3 Leedarson Luminaire Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Leedarson Luminaire Luminaires Product Description

11.5.5 Leedarson Luminaire Recent Developments

11.6 PAK

11.6.1 PAK Corporation Information

11.6.2 PAK Overview

11.6.3 PAK Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 PAK Luminaires Product Description

11.6.5 PAK Recent Developments

11.7 Topstar

11.7.1 Topstar Corporation Information

11.7.2 Topstar Overview

11.7.3 Topstar Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Topstar Luminaires Product Description

11.7.5 Topstar Recent Developments

11.8 Osram

11.8.1 Osram Corporation Information

11.8.2 Osram Overview

11.8.3 Osram Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Osram Luminaires Product Description

11.8.5 Osram Recent Developments

11.9 Liaoyuan Lighting

11.9.1 Liaoyuan Lighting Corporation Information

11.9.2 Liaoyuan Lighting Overview

11.9.3 Liaoyuan Lighting Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Liaoyuan Lighting Luminaires Product Description

11.9.5 Liaoyuan Lighting Recent Developments

11.10 TCP

11.10.1 TCP Corporation Information

11.10.2 TCP Overview

11.10.3 TCP Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 TCP Luminaires Product Description

11.10.5 TCP Recent Developments

11.11 Panasonnic

11.11.1 Panasonnic Corporation Information

11.11.2 Panasonnic Overview

11.11.3 Panasonnic Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Panasonnic Luminaires Product Description

11.11.5 Panasonnic Recent Developments

11.12 Huayi Lighting

11.12.1 Huayi Lighting Corporation Information

11.12.2 Huayi Lighting Overview

11.12.3 Huayi Lighting Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Huayi Lighting Luminaires Product Description

11.12.5 Huayi Lighting Recent Developments

11.13 Toshiba

11.13.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

11.13.2 Toshiba Overview

11.13.3 Toshiba Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Toshiba Luminaires Product Description

11.13.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

11.14 TCL

11.14.1 TCL Corporation Information

11.14.2 TCL Overview

11.14.3 TCL Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 TCL Luminaires Product Description

11.14.5 TCL Recent Developments

11.15 Forest Lighting

11.15.1 Forest Lighting Corporation Information

11.15.2 Forest Lighting Overview

11.15.3 Forest Lighting Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Forest Lighting Luminaires Product Description

11.15.5 Forest Lighting Recent Developments

11.16 Kingsun Optoelectronic

11.16.1 Kingsun Optoelectronic Corporation Information

11.16.2 Kingsun Optoelectronic Overview

11.16.3 Kingsun Optoelectronic Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Kingsun Optoelectronic Luminaires Product Description

11.16.5 Kingsun Optoelectronic Recent Developments

11.17 Feilo Acoustics

11.17.1 Feilo Acoustics Corporation Information

11.17.2 Feilo Acoustics Overview

11.17.3 Feilo Acoustics Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Feilo Acoustics Luminaires Product Description

11.17.5 Feilo Acoustics Recent Developments

11.18 Hongyar Electrical

11.18.1 Hongyar Electrical Corporation Information

11.18.2 Hongyar Electrical Overview

11.18.3 Hongyar Electrical Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Hongyar Electrical Luminaires Product Description

11.18.5 Hongyar Electrical Recent Developments

11.19 Midea

11.19.1 Midea Corporation Information

11.19.2 Midea Overview

11.19.3 Midea Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Midea Luminaires Product Description

11.19.5 Midea Recent Developments

11.20 Yankon

11.20.1 Yankon Corporation Information

11.20.2 Yankon Overview

11.20.3 Yankon Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Yankon Luminaires Product Description

11.20.5 Yankon Recent Developments

11.21 NPU

11.21.1 NPU Corporation Information

11.21.2 NPU Overview

11.21.3 NPU Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 NPU Luminaires Product Description

11.21.5 NPU Recent Developments

11.22 Handson

11.22.1 Handson Corporation Information

11.22.2 Handson Overview

11.22.3 Handson Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Handson Luminaires Product Description

11.22.5 Handson Recent Developments

11.23 GE Lighting

11.23.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

11.23.2 GE Lighting Overview

11.23.3 GE Lighting Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 GE Lighting Luminaires Product Description

11.23.5 GE Lighting Recent Developments

11.24 GY LED

11.24.1 GY LED Corporation Information

11.24.2 GY LED Overview

11.24.3 GY LED Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 GY LED Luminaires Product Description

11.24.5 GY LED Recent Developments

11.25 Thorn

11.25.1 Thorn Corporation Information

11.25.2 Thorn Overview

11.25.3 Thorn Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 Thorn Luminaires Product Description

11.25.5 Thorn Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Luminaires Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Luminaires Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Luminaires Production Mode & Process

12.4 Luminaires Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Luminaires Sales Channels

12.4.2 Luminaires Distributors

12.5 Luminaires Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Luminaires Industry Trends

13.2 Luminaires Market Drivers

13.3 Luminaires Market Challenges

13.4 Luminaires Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Luminaires Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

