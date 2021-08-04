Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2021 – 2027 | iRobot, Ecovacs, Neato Robotics

“

The report titled Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

iRobot, Ecovacs, Neato Robotics, Infinuvo(Metapo), LG, Samsung, Yujin Robot, Mamirobot, Moneual, Proscenic, Philips, Panasonic

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ultrasonic Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Infrared Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Market Segmentation by Application:

Household, Restaurant, Others

The Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ultrasonic Robot Vacuum Cleaner

1.2.3 Infrared Robot Vacuum Cleaner

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Restaurant

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 iRobot

11.1.1 iRobot Corporation Information

11.1.2 iRobot Overview

11.1.3 iRobot Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 iRobot Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Description

11.1.5 iRobot Recent Developments

11.2 Ecovacs

11.2.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ecovacs Overview

11.2.3 Ecovacs Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Ecovacs Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Description

11.2.5 Ecovacs Recent Developments

11.3 Neato Robotics

11.3.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information

11.3.2 Neato Robotics Overview

11.3.3 Neato Robotics Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Neato Robotics Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Description

11.3.5 Neato Robotics Recent Developments

11.4 Infinuvo(Metapo)

11.4.1 Infinuvo(Metapo) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Infinuvo(Metapo) Overview

11.4.3 Infinuvo(Metapo) Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Infinuvo(Metapo) Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Description

11.4.5 Infinuvo(Metapo) Recent Developments

11.5 LG

11.5.1 LG Corporation Information

11.5.2 LG Overview

11.5.3 LG Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 LG Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Description

11.5.5 LG Recent Developments

11.6 Samsung

11.6.1 Samsung Corporation Information

11.6.2 Samsung Overview

11.6.3 Samsung Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Samsung Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Description

11.6.5 Samsung Recent Developments

11.7 Yujin Robot

11.7.1 Yujin Robot Corporation Information

11.7.2 Yujin Robot Overview

11.7.3 Yujin Robot Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Yujin Robot Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Description

11.7.5 Yujin Robot Recent Developments

11.8 Mamirobot

11.8.1 Mamirobot Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mamirobot Overview

11.8.3 Mamirobot Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Mamirobot Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Description

11.8.5 Mamirobot Recent Developments

11.9 Moneual

11.9.1 Moneual Corporation Information

11.9.2 Moneual Overview

11.9.3 Moneual Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Moneual Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Description

11.9.5 Moneual Recent Developments

11.10 Proscenic

11.10.1 Proscenic Corporation Information

11.10.2 Proscenic Overview

11.10.3 Proscenic Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Proscenic Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Description

11.10.5 Proscenic Recent Developments

11.11 Philips

11.11.1 Philips Corporation Information

11.11.2 Philips Overview

11.11.3 Philips Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Philips Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Description

11.11.5 Philips Recent Developments

11.12 Panasonic

11.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.12.2 Panasonic Overview

11.12.3 Panasonic Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Panasonic Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Description

11.12.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production Mode & Process

12.4 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Channels

12.4.2 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Distributors

12.5 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Industry Trends

13.2 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Drivers

13.3 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Challenges

13.4 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

