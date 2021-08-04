Plastic Waste to Oil Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Cynar, Agilyx, Neste

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Plastic Waste to Oil Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Plastic Waste to Oil market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Plastic Waste to Oil

Processes for the conversion of plastic waste into oil products have been in development for over 20 years, however the low cost of oil has prevented these from becoming economically feasible. The conversion of plastic into oil products requires the long polymer chains which are characteristic of plastics to be broken into shorter chains typical of compounds present in crude petroleum. This depolymerisation can be accomplished by heating the materials to moderate or high temperatures, and zeolite catalysts like those frequently used in oil refineries are helpful in increasing the rate of depolymerisation.

Market segments:

by Type (Polyethylene, Polystyrene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polypropylene), Technology (Catalytic Depolymerization, Pyrolysis, Gasification), End-Fuel (Diesel, Kerosene, Synthetic Gases, Gasoline)

Market Trends:

Rising Governmentâ€™s Inclination towards the Waste Plastic to Oil Production Process

Growing Awareness about the Use of Plastic in the Formation of Usable Oil

Market Drivers:

Huge Production and the Consumption of Plastic Worldwide

Growing Use of Oil Produced From the Plastic Waste across the Various Industrial Applications

Market Opportunities:

Growing Awareness about Environmental Pollution

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Plastic

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

