Lip Balm Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Mentholatum, Maybelline, Nivea

The report titled Global Lip Balm Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lip Balm market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lip Balm market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lip Balm market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lip Balm market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lip Balm report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lip Balm report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lip Balm market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lip Balm market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lip Balm market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lip Balm market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lip Balm market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Mentholatum, Maybelline, Nivea, Kiehl, MAC, DHC, SHISEIDO, Lancome, Neutrogena, CHANEL, Yue sai, Max Factor, Elizabeth Arden, Clinique, MARY KAY, L’Oreal, NUXE, Revlon, Burt’s Bees, Blistex, Vaseline, EOS, Carmex, Labello, ChapStick, Lip Smacker, AVON, Lypsyl, CARSLAN, Ainuo

Market Segmentation by Product:

Solid Cream Lip Balm, Liquid Gel Lip Balm

Market Segmentation by Application:

Lip Balm For Women, Lip Balm For Men, Lip Balm For Baby, Other Dedicated Lip Balm

The Lip Balm Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lip Balm market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lip Balm market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lip Balm market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lip Balm industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lip Balm market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lip Balm market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lip Balm market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lip Balm Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lip Balm Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solid Cream Lip Balm

1.2.3 Liquid Gel Lip Balm

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lip Balm Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Lip Balm For Women

1.3.3 Lip Balm For Men

1.3.4 Lip Balm For Baby

1.3.5 Other Dedicated Lip Balm

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lip Balm Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Lip Balm Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Lip Balm Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Lip Balm Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Lip Balm Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Lip Balm Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Lip Balm Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Lip Balm Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Lip Balm Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Lip Balm Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Lip Balm Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Lip Balm Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lip Balm Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Lip Balm Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Lip Balm Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Lip Balm Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lip Balm Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Lip Balm Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Lip Balm Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Lip Balm Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Lip Balm Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Lip Balm Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Lip Balm Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Lip Balm Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Lip Balm Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Lip Balm Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Lip Balm Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Lip Balm Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Lip Balm Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Lip Balm Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Lip Balm Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Lip Balm Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Lip Balm Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Lip Balm Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Lip Balm Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Lip Balm Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Lip Balm Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Lip Balm Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Lip Balm Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Lip Balm Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Lip Balm Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Lip Balm Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Lip Balm Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Lip Balm Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Lip Balm Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Lip Balm Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Lip Balm Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Lip Balm Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Lip Balm Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Lip Balm Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Lip Balm Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Lip Balm Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Lip Balm Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Lip Balm Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Lip Balm Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Lip Balm Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Lip Balm Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Lip Balm Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Lip Balm Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Lip Balm Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Lip Balm Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Lip Balm Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Lip Balm Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Lip Balm Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Lip Balm Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Lip Balm Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Lip Balm Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Lip Balm Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Lip Balm Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Lip Balm Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Lip Balm Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Lip Balm Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Lip Balm Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Lip Balm Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Lip Balm Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Lip Balm Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Lip Balm Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Lip Balm Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Lip Balm Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lip Balm Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lip Balm Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Lip Balm Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lip Balm Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lip Balm Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Lip Balm Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lip Balm Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lip Balm Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mentholatum

11.1.1 Mentholatum Corporation Information

11.1.2 Mentholatum Overview

11.1.3 Mentholatum Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Mentholatum Lip Balm Product Description

11.1.5 Mentholatum Recent Developments

11.2 Maybelline

11.2.1 Maybelline Corporation Information

11.2.2 Maybelline Overview

11.2.3 Maybelline Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Maybelline Lip Balm Product Description

11.2.5 Maybelline Recent Developments

11.3 Nivea

11.3.1 Nivea Corporation Information

11.3.2 Nivea Overview

11.3.3 Nivea Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Nivea Lip Balm Product Description

11.3.5 Nivea Recent Developments

11.4 Kiehl

11.4.1 Kiehl Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kiehl Overview

11.4.3 Kiehl Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Kiehl Lip Balm Product Description

11.4.5 Kiehl Recent Developments

11.5 MAC

11.5.1 MAC Corporation Information

11.5.2 MAC Overview

11.5.3 MAC Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 MAC Lip Balm Product Description

11.5.5 MAC Recent Developments

11.6 DHC

11.6.1 DHC Corporation Information

11.6.2 DHC Overview

11.6.3 DHC Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 DHC Lip Balm Product Description

11.6.5 DHC Recent Developments

11.7 SHISEIDO

11.7.1 SHISEIDO Corporation Information

11.7.2 SHISEIDO Overview

11.7.3 SHISEIDO Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 SHISEIDO Lip Balm Product Description

11.7.5 SHISEIDO Recent Developments

11.8 Lancome

11.8.1 Lancome Corporation Information

11.8.2 Lancome Overview

11.8.3 Lancome Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Lancome Lip Balm Product Description

11.8.5 Lancome Recent Developments

11.9 Neutrogena

11.9.1 Neutrogena Corporation Information

11.9.2 Neutrogena Overview

11.9.3 Neutrogena Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Neutrogena Lip Balm Product Description

11.9.5 Neutrogena Recent Developments

11.10 CHANEL

11.10.1 CHANEL Corporation Information

11.10.2 CHANEL Overview

11.10.3 CHANEL Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 CHANEL Lip Balm Product Description

11.10.5 CHANEL Recent Developments

11.11 Yue sai

11.11.1 Yue sai Corporation Information

11.11.2 Yue sai Overview

11.11.3 Yue sai Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Yue sai Lip Balm Product Description

11.11.5 Yue sai Recent Developments

11.12 Max Factor

11.12.1 Max Factor Corporation Information

11.12.2 Max Factor Overview

11.12.3 Max Factor Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Max Factor Lip Balm Product Description

11.12.5 Max Factor Recent Developments

11.13 Elizabeth Arden

11.13.1 Elizabeth Arden Corporation Information

11.13.2 Elizabeth Arden Overview

11.13.3 Elizabeth Arden Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Elizabeth Arden Lip Balm Product Description

11.13.5 Elizabeth Arden Recent Developments

11.14 Clinique

11.14.1 Clinique Corporation Information

11.14.2 Clinique Overview

11.14.3 Clinique Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Clinique Lip Balm Product Description

11.14.5 Clinique Recent Developments

11.15 MARY KAY

11.15.1 MARY KAY Corporation Information

11.15.2 MARY KAY Overview

11.15.3 MARY KAY Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 MARY KAY Lip Balm Product Description

11.15.5 MARY KAY Recent Developments

11.16 L’Oreal

11.16.1 L’Oreal Corporation Information

11.16.2 L’Oreal Overview

11.16.3 L’Oreal Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 L’Oreal Lip Balm Product Description

11.16.5 L’Oreal Recent Developments

11.17 NUXE

11.17.1 NUXE Corporation Information

11.17.2 NUXE Overview

11.17.3 NUXE Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 NUXE Lip Balm Product Description

11.17.5 NUXE Recent Developments

11.18 Revlon

11.18.1 Revlon Corporation Information

11.18.2 Revlon Overview

11.18.3 Revlon Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Revlon Lip Balm Product Description

11.18.5 Revlon Recent Developments

11.19 Burt’s Bees

11.19.1 Burt’s Bees Corporation Information

11.19.2 Burt’s Bees Overview

11.19.3 Burt’s Bees Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Burt’s Bees Lip Balm Product Description

11.19.5 Burt’s Bees Recent Developments

11.20 Blistex

11.20.1 Blistex Corporation Information

11.20.2 Blistex Overview

11.20.3 Blistex Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Blistex Lip Balm Product Description

11.20.5 Blistex Recent Developments

11.21 Vaseline

11.21.1 Vaseline Corporation Information

11.21.2 Vaseline Overview

11.21.3 Vaseline Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Vaseline Lip Balm Product Description

11.21.5 Vaseline Recent Developments

11.22 EOS

11.22.1 EOS Corporation Information

11.22.2 EOS Overview

11.22.3 EOS Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 EOS Lip Balm Product Description

11.22.5 EOS Recent Developments

11.23 Carmex

11.23.1 Carmex Corporation Information

11.23.2 Carmex Overview

11.23.3 Carmex Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Carmex Lip Balm Product Description

11.23.5 Carmex Recent Developments

11.24 Labello

11.24.1 Labello Corporation Information

11.24.2 Labello Overview

11.24.3 Labello Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Labello Lip Balm Product Description

11.24.5 Labello Recent Developments

11.25 ChapStick

11.25.1 ChapStick Corporation Information

11.25.2 ChapStick Overview

11.25.3 ChapStick Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 ChapStick Lip Balm Product Description

11.25.5 ChapStick Recent Developments

11.26 Lip Smacker

11.26.1 Lip Smacker Corporation Information

11.26.2 Lip Smacker Overview

11.26.3 Lip Smacker Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 Lip Smacker Lip Balm Product Description

11.26.5 Lip Smacker Recent Developments

11.27 AVON

11.27.1 AVON Corporation Information

11.27.2 AVON Overview

11.27.3 AVON Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.27.4 AVON Lip Balm Product Description

11.27.5 AVON Recent Developments

11.28 Lypsyl

11.28.1 Lypsyl Corporation Information

11.28.2 Lypsyl Overview

11.28.3 Lypsyl Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.28.4 Lypsyl Lip Balm Product Description

11.28.5 Lypsyl Recent Developments

11.29 CARSLAN

11.29.1 CARSLAN Corporation Information

11.29.2 CARSLAN Overview

11.29.3 CARSLAN Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.29.4 CARSLAN Lip Balm Product Description

11.29.5 CARSLAN Recent Developments

11.30 Ainuo

11.30.1 Ainuo Corporation Information

11.30.2 Ainuo Overview

11.30.3 Ainuo Lip Balm Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.30.4 Ainuo Lip Balm Product Description

11.30.5 Ainuo Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Lip Balm Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Lip Balm Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Lip Balm Production Mode & Process

12.4 Lip Balm Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Lip Balm Sales Channels

12.4.2 Lip Balm Distributors

12.5 Lip Balm Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Lip Balm Industry Trends

13.2 Lip Balm Market Drivers

13.3 Lip Balm Market Challenges

13.4 Lip Balm Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Lip Balm Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

