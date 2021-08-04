Mining Equipment Market Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate During 2021-2027 | Caterpillar, Komatsu, AB Volvo

“

The report titled Global Mining Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mining Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mining Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mining Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mining Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Mining Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mining Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mining Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mining Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mining Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mining Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mining Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Caterpillar, Komatsu, AB Volvo, Hitachi Construction, Joy Global(P&H), Sandvik, Atlas Copco, Metso, Thyssenkrupp, Liebherr, Terex Mining, Kawasaki, Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery, Weir Group, FLSmidth, Tenova TAKRAF, Doosan, SANYI, NHI, Furukawa

Market Segmentation by Product:

Surface Mining Equipment, Underground Mining Equipment, Mining Drills & Breakers, Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment

Market Segmentation by Application:

Metal Mining, Mineral Mining, Coal Mining

The Mining Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mining Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mining Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mining Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mining Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mining Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mining Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mining Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mining Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Mining Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Surface Mining Equipment

1.2.3 Underground Mining Equipment

1.2.4 Mining Drills & Breakers

1.2.5 Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mining Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Metal Mining

1.3.3 Mineral Mining

1.3.4 Coal Mining

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Mining Equipment Production

2.1 Global Mining Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Mining Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Mining Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Mining Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Mining Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 South America

2.7 Mid East & Africa

2.8 China

2.9 Japan

2.10 South Korea

3 Global Mining Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Mining Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Mining Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Mining Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Mining Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Mining Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Mining Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Mining Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Mining Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Mining Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Mining Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Mining Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Mining Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Mining Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mining Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Mining Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Mining Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Mining Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mining Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Mining Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Mining Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Mining Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Mining Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Mining Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Mining Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Mining Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Mining Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Mining Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Mining Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Mining Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Mining Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Mining Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Mining Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Mining Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Mining Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Mining Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Mining Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Mining Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Mining Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Mining Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Mining Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Mining Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Mining Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Mining Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Mining Equipment Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Mining Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Mining Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Mining Equipment Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Mining Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Mining Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Mining Equipment Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Mining Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Mining Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Mining Equipment Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Mining Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Mining Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Mining Equipment Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Mining Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Mining Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Mining Equipment Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Mining Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Mining Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Mining Equipment Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Mining Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Mining Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Mining Equipment Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Mining Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Mining Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Mining Equipment Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Mining Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Mining Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Mining Equipment Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Mining Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Mining Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Mining Equipment Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Mining Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Mining Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Mining Equipment Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Mining Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Mining Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Caterpillar

12.1.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

12.1.2 Caterpillar Overview

12.1.3 Caterpillar Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Caterpillar Mining Equipment Product Description

12.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Developments

12.2 Komatsu

12.2.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

12.2.2 Komatsu Overview

12.2.3 Komatsu Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Komatsu Mining Equipment Product Description

12.2.5 Komatsu Recent Developments

12.3 AB Volvo

12.3.1 AB Volvo Corporation Information

12.3.2 AB Volvo Overview

12.3.3 AB Volvo Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 AB Volvo Mining Equipment Product Description

12.3.5 AB Volvo Recent Developments

12.4 Hitachi Construction

12.4.1 Hitachi Construction Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hitachi Construction Overview

12.4.3 Hitachi Construction Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hitachi Construction Mining Equipment Product Description

12.4.5 Hitachi Construction Recent Developments

12.5 Joy Global(P&H)

12.5.1 Joy Global(P&H) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Joy Global(P&H) Overview

12.5.3 Joy Global(P&H) Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Joy Global(P&H) Mining Equipment Product Description

12.5.5 Joy Global(P&H) Recent Developments

12.6 Sandvik

12.6.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sandvik Overview

12.6.3 Sandvik Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sandvik Mining Equipment Product Description

12.6.5 Sandvik Recent Developments

12.7 Atlas Copco

12.7.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

12.7.2 Atlas Copco Overview

12.7.3 Atlas Copco Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Atlas Copco Mining Equipment Product Description

12.7.5 Atlas Copco Recent Developments

12.8 Metso

12.8.1 Metso Corporation Information

12.8.2 Metso Overview

12.8.3 Metso Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Metso Mining Equipment Product Description

12.8.5 Metso Recent Developments

12.9 Thyssenkrupp

12.9.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

12.9.2 Thyssenkrupp Overview

12.9.3 Thyssenkrupp Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Thyssenkrupp Mining Equipment Product Description

12.9.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Developments

12.10 Liebherr

12.10.1 Liebherr Corporation Information

12.10.2 Liebherr Overview

12.10.3 Liebherr Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Liebherr Mining Equipment Product Description

12.10.5 Liebherr Recent Developments

12.11 Terex Mining

12.11.1 Terex Mining Corporation Information

12.11.2 Terex Mining Overview

12.11.3 Terex Mining Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Terex Mining Mining Equipment Product Description

12.11.5 Terex Mining Recent Developments

12.12 Kawasaki

12.12.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kawasaki Overview

12.12.3 Kawasaki Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kawasaki Mining Equipment Product Description

12.12.5 Kawasaki Recent Developments

12.13 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery

12.13.1 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Corporation Information

12.13.2 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Overview

12.13.3 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Mining Equipment Product Description

12.13.5 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Recent Developments

12.14 Weir Group

12.14.1 Weir Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Weir Group Overview

12.14.3 Weir Group Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Weir Group Mining Equipment Product Description

12.14.5 Weir Group Recent Developments

12.15 FLSmidth

12.15.1 FLSmidth Corporation Information

12.15.2 FLSmidth Overview

12.15.3 FLSmidth Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 FLSmidth Mining Equipment Product Description

12.15.5 FLSmidth Recent Developments

12.16 Tenova TAKRAF

12.16.1 Tenova TAKRAF Corporation Information

12.16.2 Tenova TAKRAF Overview

12.16.3 Tenova TAKRAF Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Tenova TAKRAF Mining Equipment Product Description

12.16.5 Tenova TAKRAF Recent Developments

12.17 Doosan

12.17.1 Doosan Corporation Information

12.17.2 Doosan Overview

12.17.3 Doosan Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Doosan Mining Equipment Product Description

12.17.5 Doosan Recent Developments

12.18 SANYI

12.18.1 SANYI Corporation Information

12.18.2 SANYI Overview

12.18.3 SANYI Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 SANYI Mining Equipment Product Description

12.18.5 SANYI Recent Developments

12.19 NHI

12.19.1 NHI Corporation Information

12.19.2 NHI Overview

12.19.3 NHI Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 NHI Mining Equipment Product Description

12.19.5 NHI Recent Developments

12.20 Furukawa

12.20.1 Furukawa Corporation Information

12.20.2 Furukawa Overview

12.20.3 Furukawa Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Furukawa Mining Equipment Product Description

12.20.5 Furukawa Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Mining Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Mining Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Mining Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Mining Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Mining Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Mining Equipment Distributors

13.5 Mining Equipment Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Mining Equipment Industry Trends

14.2 Mining Equipment Market Drivers

14.3 Mining Equipment Market Challenges

14.4 Mining Equipment Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Mining Equipment Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

