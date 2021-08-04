Asynchronous Motor Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | ABB, Emerson, GE

“
The report titled Global Asynchronous Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Asynchronous Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Asynchronous Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Asynchronous Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Asynchronous Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Asynchronous Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Asynchronous Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Asynchronous Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Asynchronous Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Asynchronous Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Asynchronous Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Asynchronous Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
ABB, Emerson, GE, TECO, Regal-Beloit, Nidec, Siemens, Tatung, Hitachi, WEG, Bosch Rexroth, SEW-Eurodrive, Cummins, YASKAWA, Toshiba, VEM, NORD, Landert, ABM Greiffenberger, SPG, Brook Crompton, Sterling Electric, Wolong, XEMC, JLEM, Huali Group, Jiangte, WNM, Ydmotor, Dazhong
Market Segmentation by Product:
Single-phase asynchronous motor, Three-phase asynchronous motor
Market Segmentation by Application:
Chemical Industry, Logistics Industry, Engineering And Manufacturing Industry, Others
The Asynchronous Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Asynchronous Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Asynchronous Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Asynchronous Motor market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Asynchronous Motor industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Asynchronous Motor market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Asynchronous Motor market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Asynchronous Motor market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Asynchronous Motor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Single-phase asynchronous motor
1.2.3 Three-phase asynchronous motor
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Logistics Industry
1.3.4 Engineering And Manufacturing Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Asynchronous Motor Production
2.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South America
2.9 South Korea
3 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Asynchronous Motor Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Asynchronous Motor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Asynchronous Motor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Asynchronous Motor Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Asynchronous Motor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Asynchronous Motor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Asynchronous Motor Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Asynchronous Motor Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Asynchronous Motor Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Asynchronous Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Asynchronous Motor Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Asynchronous Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Asynchronous Motor Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Asynchronous Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Asynchronous Motor Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Asynchronous Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Asynchronous Motor Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Asynchronous Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Asynchronous Motor Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Asynchronous Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Asynchronous Motor Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Asynchronous Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Asynchronous Motor Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Asynchronous Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Asynchronous Motor Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Asynchronous Motor Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.1.2 ABB Overview
12.1.3 ABB Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 ABB Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.1.5 ABB Recent Developments
12.2 Emerson
12.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information
12.2.2 Emerson Overview
12.2.3 Emerson Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Emerson Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.2.5 Emerson Recent Developments
12.3 GE
12.3.1 GE Corporation Information
12.3.2 GE Overview
12.3.3 GE Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 GE Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.3.5 GE Recent Developments
12.4 TECO
12.4.1 TECO Corporation Information
12.4.2 TECO Overview
12.4.3 TECO Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 TECO Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.4.5 TECO Recent Developments
12.5 Regal-Beloit
12.5.1 Regal-Beloit Corporation Information
12.5.2 Regal-Beloit Overview
12.5.3 Regal-Beloit Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Regal-Beloit Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.5.5 Regal-Beloit Recent Developments
12.6 Nidec
12.6.1 Nidec Corporation Information
12.6.2 Nidec Overview
12.6.3 Nidec Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Nidec Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.6.5 Nidec Recent Developments
12.7 Siemens
12.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.7.2 Siemens Overview
12.7.3 Siemens Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Siemens Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.7.5 Siemens Recent Developments
12.8 Tatung
12.8.1 Tatung Corporation Information
12.8.2 Tatung Overview
12.8.3 Tatung Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Tatung Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.8.5 Tatung Recent Developments
12.9 Hitachi
12.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
12.9.2 Hitachi Overview
12.9.3 Hitachi Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Hitachi Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Developments
12.10 WEG
12.10.1 WEG Corporation Information
12.10.2 WEG Overview
12.10.3 WEG Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 WEG Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.10.5 WEG Recent Developments
12.11 Bosch Rexroth
12.11.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information
12.11.2 Bosch Rexroth Overview
12.11.3 Bosch Rexroth Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Bosch Rexroth Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.11.5 Bosch Rexroth Recent Developments
12.12 SEW-Eurodrive
12.12.1 SEW-Eurodrive Corporation Information
12.12.2 SEW-Eurodrive Overview
12.12.3 SEW-Eurodrive Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 SEW-Eurodrive Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.12.5 SEW-Eurodrive Recent Developments
12.13 Cummins
12.13.1 Cummins Corporation Information
12.13.2 Cummins Overview
12.13.3 Cummins Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Cummins Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.13.5 Cummins Recent Developments
12.14 YASKAWA
12.14.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information
12.14.2 YASKAWA Overview
12.14.3 YASKAWA Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 YASKAWA Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.14.5 YASKAWA Recent Developments
12.15 Toshiba
12.15.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.15.2 Toshiba Overview
12.15.3 Toshiba Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Toshiba Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.15.5 Toshiba Recent Developments
12.16 VEM
12.16.1 VEM Corporation Information
12.16.2 VEM Overview
12.16.3 VEM Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 VEM Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.16.5 VEM Recent Developments
12.17 NORD
12.17.1 NORD Corporation Information
12.17.2 NORD Overview
12.17.3 NORD Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 NORD Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.17.5 NORD Recent Developments
12.18 Landert
12.18.1 Landert Corporation Information
12.18.2 Landert Overview
12.18.3 Landert Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Landert Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.18.5 Landert Recent Developments
12.19 ABM Greiffenberger
12.19.1 ABM Greiffenberger Corporation Information
12.19.2 ABM Greiffenberger Overview
12.19.3 ABM Greiffenberger Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 ABM Greiffenberger Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.19.5 ABM Greiffenberger Recent Developments
12.20 SPG
12.20.1 SPG Corporation Information
12.20.2 SPG Overview
12.20.3 SPG Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 SPG Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.20.5 SPG Recent Developments
12.21 Brook Crompton
12.21.1 Brook Crompton Corporation Information
12.21.2 Brook Crompton Overview
12.21.3 Brook Crompton Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Brook Crompton Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.21.5 Brook Crompton Recent Developments
12.22 Sterling Electric
12.22.1 Sterling Electric Corporation Information
12.22.2 Sterling Electric Overview
12.22.3 Sterling Electric Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Sterling Electric Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.22.5 Sterling Electric Recent Developments
12.23 Wolong
12.23.1 Wolong Corporation Information
12.23.2 Wolong Overview
12.23.3 Wolong Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Wolong Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.23.5 Wolong Recent Developments
12.24 XEMC
12.24.1 XEMC Corporation Information
12.24.2 XEMC Overview
12.24.3 XEMC Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 XEMC Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.24.5 XEMC Recent Developments
12.25 JLEM
12.25.1 JLEM Corporation Information
12.25.2 JLEM Overview
12.25.3 JLEM Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 JLEM Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.25.5 JLEM Recent Developments
12.26 Huali Group
12.26.1 Huali Group Corporation Information
12.26.2 Huali Group Overview
12.26.3 Huali Group Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Huali Group Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.26.5 Huali Group Recent Developments
12.27 Jiangte
12.27.1 Jiangte Corporation Information
12.27.2 Jiangte Overview
12.27.3 Jiangte Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Jiangte Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.27.5 Jiangte Recent Developments
12.28 WNM
12.28.1 WNM Corporation Information
12.28.2 WNM Overview
12.28.3 WNM Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 WNM Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.28.5 WNM Recent Developments
12.29 Ydmotor
12.29.1 Ydmotor Corporation Information
12.29.2 Ydmotor Overview
12.29.3 Ydmotor Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.29.4 Ydmotor Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.29.5 Ydmotor Recent Developments
12.30 Dazhong
12.30.1 Dazhong Corporation Information
12.30.2 Dazhong Overview
12.30.3 Dazhong Asynchronous Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.30.4 Dazhong Asynchronous Motor Product Description
12.30.5 Dazhong Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Asynchronous Motor Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Asynchronous Motor Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Asynchronous Motor Production Mode & Process
13.4 Asynchronous Motor Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Asynchronous Motor Sales Channels
13.4.2 Asynchronous Motor Distributors
13.5 Asynchronous Motor Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Asynchronous Motor Industry Trends
14.2 Asynchronous Motor Market Drivers
14.3 Asynchronous Motor Market Challenges
14.4 Asynchronous Motor Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Asynchronous Motor Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”