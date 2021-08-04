Steel Market In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2027 | China Baowu, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel

“

The report titled Global Steel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Steel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Steel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Steel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Steel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Steel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: China Baowu, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, Shagang Group, POSCO, HBIS, ANSTEEL, JFE Group, Shandong Steel, Tata Steel

Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Automotive

Transportation

Energy

Packaging

Tools and Machinery

Consumer Appliances

Mental Product

Others



The Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Steel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Steel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Steel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Steel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Steel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Steel Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Carbon Steel

1.2.3 Alloy Steel

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Energy

1.3.6 Packaging

1.3.7 Tools and Machinery

1.3.8 Consumer Appliances

1.3.9 Mental Product

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Steel Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Steel Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Steel Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Steel Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Steel Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Steel Industry Trends

2.4.2 Steel Market Drivers

2.4.3 Steel Market Challenges

2.4.4 Steel Market Restraints

3 Global Steel Sales

3.1 Global Steel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Steel Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Steel Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Steel Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Steel Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Steel Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Steel Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Steel Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Steel Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Steel Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Steel Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Steel Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Steel Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Steel Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Steel Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Steel Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Steel Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Steel Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Steel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Steel Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Steel Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Steel Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Steel Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Steel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Steel Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Steel Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Steel Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Steel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Steel Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Steel Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Steel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Steel Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Steel Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Steel Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Steel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Steel Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Steel Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Steel Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Steel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Steel Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Steel Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Steel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Steel Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Steel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Steel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Steel Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Steel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Steel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Steel Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Steel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Steel Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Steel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Steel Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Steel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Steel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Steel Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Steel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Steel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Steel Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Steel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Steel Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Steel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Steel Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Steel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Steel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Steel Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Steel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Steel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Steel Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Steel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Steel Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Steel Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Steel Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Steel Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Steel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Steel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Steel Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Steel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Steel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Steel Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Steel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Steel Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Steel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Steel Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Steel Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 China Baowu

12.1.1 China Baowu Corporation Information

12.1.2 China Baowu Overview

12.1.3 China Baowu Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 China Baowu Steel Products and Services

12.1.5 China Baowu Steel SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 China Baowu Recent Developments

12.2 ArcelorMittal

12.2.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

12.2.2 ArcelorMittal Overview

12.2.3 ArcelorMittal Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ArcelorMittal Steel Products and Services

12.2.5 ArcelorMittal Steel SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments

12.3 Nippon Steel

12.3.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nippon Steel Overview

12.3.3 Nippon Steel Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nippon Steel Steel Products and Services

12.3.5 Nippon Steel Steel SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Nippon Steel Recent Developments

12.4 Shagang Group

12.4.1 Shagang Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shagang Group Overview

12.4.3 Shagang Group Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Shagang Group Steel Products and Services

12.4.5 Shagang Group Steel SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Shagang Group Recent Developments

12.5 POSCO

12.5.1 POSCO Corporation Information

12.5.2 POSCO Overview

12.5.3 POSCO Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 POSCO Steel Products and Services

12.5.5 POSCO Steel SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 POSCO Recent Developments

12.6 HBIS

12.6.1 HBIS Corporation Information

12.6.2 HBIS Overview

12.6.3 HBIS Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 HBIS Steel Products and Services

12.6.5 HBIS Steel SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 HBIS Recent Developments

12.7 ANSTEEL

12.7.1 ANSTEEL Corporation Information

12.7.2 ANSTEEL Overview

12.7.3 ANSTEEL Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ANSTEEL Steel Products and Services

12.7.5 ANSTEEL Steel SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 ANSTEEL Recent Developments

12.8 JFE Group

12.8.1 JFE Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 JFE Group Overview

12.8.3 JFE Group Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 JFE Group Steel Products and Services

12.8.5 JFE Group Steel SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 JFE Group Recent Developments

12.9 Shandong Steel

12.9.1 Shandong Steel Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shandong Steel Overview

12.9.3 Shandong Steel Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shandong Steel Steel Products and Services

12.9.5 Shandong Steel Steel SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Shandong Steel Recent Developments

12.10 Tata Steel

12.10.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

12.10.2 Tata Steel Overview

12.10.3 Tata Steel Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Tata Steel Steel Products and Services

12.10.5 Tata Steel Steel SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Tata Steel Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Steel Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Steel Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Steel Production Mode & Process

13.4 Steel Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Steel Sales Channels

13.4.2 Steel Distributors

13.5 Steel Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

