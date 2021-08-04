Parking Management Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Conduent, Indigo Group, Flashparking

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Parking Management Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Parking Management market outlook.

Brief Overview on Parking Management:

Parking management refers to strategies that result in more efficient use of parking resources. Moreover, parking management can significantly reduce the number of parking spaces required in a particular situation, providing environmental, social, and economic benefits. Growing focus on seamless traffic flow and reduction in fuel consumption is one of the key factor driving the growth of the market. Based on the parking site, the market has been bifurcated into Off-street parking and On-street parking.

Key Market Trends:

The Need for Parking Apps

Surging Demand for Energy Efficient, Sustainable and Green Solutions

Parking Access Control

Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Smart Cities by Governments across Regions

Optimum Utilization of Parking Spaces

Technological Advancements in Autonomous Cars

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Focus on Seamless Traffic Flow and Reduction in Fuel Consumption

Adoption of Cloud Computing and IoT Technologies

The proliferation of Mobile and Smartphones

Increasing Motor Vehicle Sales Driving the Demand for Parking Spaces

Challenges:

High Implementation Cost

Rapid Technological Changes

Segmentation of the Global Parking Management Market:

by Type (Solutions {Parking Guidance Solution, Parking Reservation Management, Parking Permit Management, Parking Enforcement Management, Parking Access and Revenue Control, Parking Security and Surveillance, Parking Analytics, Services {Professional services (Consulting, System Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance), Managed services}), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Parking Site (Off-Street Parking, On-Street Parking)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Parking Management Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Parking Management market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Parking Management market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

