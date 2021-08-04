Geospatial Analytics Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Alteryx, DigitalGlobe, Pitney Bowes

Geospatial analytics gathers, controls and displays geographic information system (GIS) data and imagery including GPS and satellite pictures. Geospatial data analytics rely on geographic coordinates and definite identifiers such as street address and zip code. Geospatial analytics is the idea of using time and location information within traditional data processes. This allows corporate leaders to analyze what is happening across times and locations simultaneously, allowing for smarter decisions and more precise conclusions. Geospatial analyticsâ€™ growth is sustained by the rise of geographic information system (GIS) technology.

AMA Research released Latest Global Geospatial Analytics Market Study that provides in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Geospatial Analytics Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Geospatial Analytics Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Alteryx, Inc. (United States),DigitalGlobe (United States),Fugro N.V. (Netherlands),Hexagon AB (Sweden),Trimble Navigation Ltd. (United States),Pitney Bowes (United States),Google (United States),RMSI (India),SAP (Germany)

Market Trend:

Integration of Geospatial Technology with Mainstream Technologies

Advancements in Geospatial Analytics with the Introduction of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics

Market Drivers:

Increasing Penetration of Automation, Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

The Introduction of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics in Geospatial Technology

Challenges:

Complexities Involved in the Integration of Geospatial Data with Enterprise Solutions

Opportunities:

Miniaturization of Sensors are Adding to the Momentum of the Geospatial Industry

Market Players are Focusing on the Development of 4D GIS Software

The Global Geospatial Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Surface & Field Analytics, Network & Location Analytics, Geovisualization, Others), Application (Telecommunications, Natural Resource Exploration, Urban Planning/Development, Others), Components (Software, Service), Industry Vertical (Communication, Defense and Intelligence, Agriculture, Government, Natural Resources, Others), Technology (Remote Sensing, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Global Positioning System (GPS), Internet Mapping)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Geospatial Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Geospatial Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Geospatial Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Geospatial Analytics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Geospatial Analytics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Geospatial Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Geospatial Analytics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Geospatial Analytics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

