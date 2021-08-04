AI in Telecommunication Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Cisco Systems, Salesforce, Sentient Technology

The latest study released on the Global AI in Telecommunication Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The AI in Telecommunication market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Intel (United States), AT&T (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Google, Inc., Nuance Communications (United States), H2O.ai (United States), Salesforce (United States), Nvidia (United States), Sentient Technology (United States), Infosys (United States)

Definition:

Artificial Intelligence with learning abilities is a revolutionary technology, which the communication industry is exploring, with the aim of introducing it into communication networks to provide new services, to improve network efficiency and user experience. Communication is a sector with heavy ICT use, dealing with a variety of consumer demands on individualization requirements, multimedia services, and precision management. AI and Big Data are two of the emerging technologies that are used in the Telecommunications sector extensively, helping CSPs manage, optimize and maintain not only their infrastructure but their customer support operations as well. This paper has highlighted an AI-based network framework for introducing AI in communication networks and services, with SDN/ NFV collaboratively deployment. Technology is already a core part of the telecommunications industry, and as Big Data tools and applications become more available and sophisticated, AI can be expected to continue to grow in this space. The telecommunications industry has been a fertile field of application for AI. Some of the earliest field applications of expert systems were in telecommunications. AI has found a wide application in increasing the efficiency of the telecommunications infrastructure. As operators transition their network architectures with software-defined networking and virtualization technologies that enable automation, AI will leverage these capabilities to self-diagnose, self-heal and self-orchestrate the network. One of the greatest abilities of AI is its ability to gather and process the large volume of data associated with both the network and its devices to better understand, optimize and improve network capabilities through faster decision making.

Market Trends:

Introduction of IoT Technology

Increasing Need for Monitoring the Content Spread on Telecommunication Networks



Market Drivers:

Growing Awareness Regarding Benefit Of Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunications

Emergence Of 5G Smartphones



Market Opportunities:

Upsurging demand due to Cloud Platform for AI in Telecommunication

Huge Demand due to Automating Telecommunication Operations in Telecommunication Industry

The Global AI in Telecommunication Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solutions (Software Tools, Platforms), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)), Application (Customer Analytics, Network Security, Self-Diagnostics, Network Optimization, Virtual Assistance, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Technology (Machine Learning & Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing)

Global AI in Telecommunication market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the AI in Telecommunication market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the AI in Telecommunication

-To showcase the development of the AI in Telecommunication market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the AI in Telecommunication market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the AI in Telecommunication

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the AI in Telecommunication market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

AI in Telecommunication Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of AI in Telecommunication market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

AI in Telecommunication Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

AI in Telecommunication Market Production by Region AI in Telecommunication Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in AI in Telecommunication Market Report:

AI in Telecommunication Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

AI in Telecommunication Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on AI in Telecommunication Market

AI in Telecommunication Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

AI in Telecommunication Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2026)

AI in Telecommunication Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis AI in Telecommunication Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

How feasible is AI in Telecommunication market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for AI in Telecommunication near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global AI in Telecommunication market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



