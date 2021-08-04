Project Portfolio Management Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Planisware, Broadcom, Changepoint

The latest study released on the Global Project Portfolio Management Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Project Portfolio Management market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), Broadcom (United States), Planview, Inc. (United States), Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Changepoint Corporation (United States), Workfront, Inc. (United States), Planisware (France)

Definition:

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) is the centralized management of the processes, methods, and technologies used by project managers and project management offices (PMOs) to prioritize investments and the return-on-investments of an organization’s portfolio of initiatives. Project portfolio management is often used to understand how investments are made across an organization and determine how certain investments will impact the business or if they align with the organization’s larger goals or plans. It provides a framework for issue resolution and risk mitigation. The project portfolio management process helps companies predict outcomes and plan for projects that will offer the best results.

Market Trends:

Better Data Visualization & Integration with other Tools

Collaboration across Boundaries

Push Technologies and Analytics



Market Drivers:

The growing need for better IT governance and to improve project success rates across different industry verticals are driving the demand for the project portfolio management market.

Increase Business Value by Aligning Projects with Organisations Strategic Direction

Increasing Penetration of Connected Devices in Emerging Economies

Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based PPM Solution



Market Opportunities:

New Technologies and Linking to New Knowledge Domain for Complex Environment of Organization

Easy-to-Use Enterprise Project Portfolio Management Software

Digitalization and Cloud

The Global Project Portfolio Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise), Component (Software, Services), End User (BFSI, Government, Engineering & Construction, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Others)

Global Project Portfolio Management market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



