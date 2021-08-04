Grant Management Software Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth Potentials | Salesforce.com, Sage Intacct, Award Force

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Grant Management Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Grant Management Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Salesforce.com (United States), Sage Intacct (United States), Award Force (France), WizeHive (United States), Evalato (Spain), Quick Base (United States), Salsa Labs (United States), Blackbaud (United States), HTC Global Services (United States), Benevity (United States)

Scope of the Report of Grant Management Software

Grant management software is a program or application that assists fund-seeking organizations such as non-profits and universities in administering and automating the grant process. It is designed to facilitate best practice grants management and ensure transparency in managing government-funded programs. It can help customers find grants by automatically searching known funding sources and alerting users when applicable grant opportunities are available. Grant management tools mainly work to optimize the entire lifecycle of a grant with just a single system.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Grant Discovery, Grant Application Management, Grant Award Tracking, Others), Deployment Type (Cloud-based, On-premise), Platform (IOS, Android, Windows, Others), Subscription Mode (One Time License, Monthly, Annually), Organisation Size (Large Organisation, Small & Medium Organisation), End User (Non Profit Organizations, Universities, Others)

Market Trends:

Integration of Grant Management Software with Non-Profit CRM or Fundraising Solutions

Customization of Software to Determine ROI of Philanthropic Investments

Opportunities:

Innovation in Technology and Growing Number of Non-profit Organisation

Market Drivers:

Growing need to find and manage grants to achieve fundraising goals by a non-profit organization and real-time visibility and advanced reporting capabilities are some of the key factors driving the demand of the market.

Numerous Functions Offered by Grant Management Software

Real-Time Program Performance & Transparency

Challenges:

Lack of Skilled and Trained Workforce

Integration with Other Systems

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

