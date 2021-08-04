Halal Meat Market – Massive Growth Ahead || Top Players – Carrefour Group ,Isla Delice ,Tahira Foods Ltd.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Halal Meat Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Halal Meat market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Halal is an Arabic for permissible and halal food is that which adheres to Islamic law, as defined in the Quran. The Islamic form of slaughtering animals or poultry contains killing through a cut to the jugular vein, carotid artery and windpipe. According to Islamic traditions, before being slaughtered, God’s name should be pronounced over the meat as a show of appreciation and then an animal is killed in one swift cut to its throat to confirm its blood is drained from its body. This is because traditions state that blood can be dangerous to the human body and should therefore be avoided.

Carrefour Group (France),Isla Delice (France),Tahira Foods Ltd. (United Kingdom),Tesco plc (United Kingdom),Tariq Halal (United Kingdom),Reghalal (France),Reinert Group (Germany),Cleone Foods (United Kingdom),Eggelbusch (Germany),Euro Foods Group (United Kingdom)

Type (Poultry, Mutton, Beef, Others), Application (Fresh Food, Processed Food), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Trends:

Government Initiatives towards Food Quality Certification Scheme

Increasing Improvement in Supply Chain in Retail Sector

Market Drivers:

Increasing Muslim Population and Their Substantially Increasing Expenditure on Food

Increasing Awareness of Muslim Consumers on Their Religious Obligations

Challenges:

Lack of Food Control Infrastructure in Emerging Countries

Opportunities:

Increasing Acceptance among Non-Muslim Consumers

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Halal Meat Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Halal Meat market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Halal Meat Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Halal Meat

Chapter 4: Presenting the Halal Meat Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Halal Meat market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Halal Meat

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Halal Meat various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Halal Meat.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

