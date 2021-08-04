Employee Wellness Software Market is estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate till 2026

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Employee Wellness Software Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Employee Wellness Software market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Employee wellness software is the new buzzword in the Human Resources arena. With huge budgets required to implement new technologies and services, business organizations are looking for cost-effective solutions for all their HR requirements. The health and safety of the employees are as important as providing quality resources for the organization. One of the ways to get in touch with the right customer is to conduct a health and safety survey and then develop the solution accordingly, or launch an initiative with a third-party survey firm that would help in the development of the solution.

2018, Vitality Group, collaborated with seven health companies including Vida Health, Happify Health, Headspace, U.S. Preventive Medicine, Wellness Corporate Solutions, eHealth Screenings, and Zipongo.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Compsych (United States),Wellness Corporate Solutions (United States),Optum, Inc. (United States),Virgin Pulse (United States),Quest Diagnostics (United States),EXOS (United States),Privia Health (United States),Central Corporate Wellness (Singapore) ,Sodexo (France),Vitality Group (Spain),Truworth Wellness (India),Fitlinxx (United States)

Deployment Mode (Cloud based, On-premise), Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists), Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Others), End User (Small-scale Organizations, Medium-scale Organizations, Large-scale Organizations)

Market Trends:

Emphasizing On Integration of Wearable Technology, Gamification Programs, and Mobile Applications in Employee Wellness Software

Emergence of Onsite Employee Wellness Programs

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Employees in the Private Sector

Rising Awareness Regarding Employee Health & Well-Being

Increasing Demand for Employee Wellness Software from Medium-Scale Organizations

Challenges:

Low Participation Rate of Employees in Corporate Wellness Program in Emerging Countries

Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Employee Wellness Software from Emerging Economies

Growing Focus on Employee Retention

Increasing Adoption of Wellness Programs in Organizations As It Reduces the Health Risks of Employees

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Employee Wellness Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Employee Wellness Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Employee Wellness Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Employee Wellness Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Employee Wellness Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Employee Wellness Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Employee Wellness Software

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Employee Wellness Software various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Employee Wellness Software.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

