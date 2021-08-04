Smart Container Market with Emerging Trends, Global Scope and Demand 2021 to 2026

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Smart Container Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Container market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Scope of the Report of Smart Container

Smart containers are containers that are fit internet-connected devices and interconnected sensors that collect, collate, and transmit container data. These sensors and devices act like traditional data loggers but can show all the information (near) real-time anywhere across the globe. The collecting real-time data and bringing everything under one system, shipping companies and related stockholders get access to handle the necessary information about the container and can optimize supply chain operations from anywhere which are boosting the growth of the market. Smart containers are brought together an array of technologies such as the Internet of things (IoT), big data, blockchain, and data pipelines. Smart containers improve the autonomy of the devices and streamline the operational and maintenance processes.

In Jan 2021, UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.has inked a Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with China Vehicle Interconnected Transport Capacity Technology Co., Ltd. (“CVITC”), a container transportation and logistics company in China. The partnership will see both companies develop innovative smart container solutions for domestic and international freight markets powered by uCloudlink’s core patented Cloud SIM technology which accelerates the development of the global container transportation industry.

In Apr 2020, Traxens, providing high-value data and services for the supply chain industry, announces today that it has introduced the new pricing to help global partners manage the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company now offers a price of $35 per smart dry container trip â€“ in a move aimed at bolstering the supply chain industry.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Orbcomm (United States),Smart Containers Group AG (Switzerland),Traxens (France),Globe Tracker (Denmark),Nexiot AG (Switzerland),Phillips Connect Technologies (United States),SeaLand (Denmark),Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions (Germany),Ambrosus (Switzerland),ZillionSource Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Hardware (Sensors (Temperature sensors, Pressure sensors, Humidity sensors, Gas sensors, Other sensors), Connectivity Devices, Telematics, and Telemetry Devices), Software, Services), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Others), Technology (GPS (Global Positioning System), Cellular, LoRa WAN (Long Range Wide Area Network), BLE, Others)

The Smart Container Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

High Adoption of IoT Connected Devices by Major Shipping Companies

Market Drivers:

Rise in Popularity of Application Container Technology over the Virtual Machines

Rising of Online Shopping

Increasing Adoption for Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Safety in Container Shipping Industry

Challenges:

Interoperability Issues Due to Lack of Uniform Communication Standards

Opportunities:

Increasing Key Players Investment in Container Management Technologies

High Demand from Food & Beverage Industry

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Smart Container Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Container market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Container Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Container

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Container Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Container market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Smart Container

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Smart Container various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Smart Container.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

