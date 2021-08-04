Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Cloud Managed Networking Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Managed Networking market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Scope of the Report of Cloud Managed Networking

Cloud-managed networking is the ability to manage wireless networks connected via a common platform and usually managed by third parties as paid or subscription-based models. The increasing integration of networking hardware such as routers and switches will contribute to the growing demand for the product in the future. North America is the key region driving the growth of several large scale companies in developed economies such as the United States and Canada. The increasing investments by private organizations as well as government-affiliated companies will also contribute to the growth of the regional market.

On December 14, 2020, Extreme Networks has made an announcement that they are emphasizing reflects their growing strength in the Canadian market. They also announced they will expand their 100-plus software engineering organization in Canada by 10 percent with Canadian university hires.

In June 2020, CommScope has introduced an AI-enabled network management-as-a-service platform named RUCKUS Cloud to help managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprises manage a converged wireless and wired network.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Cisco System, Inc. (United States),Extreme Networks (United States),Fortinet, Inc. (United States),NETGEAR, Inc. (United States),BroadConnect.ca (Canada),Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company) (United States),Prodec Networks (United Kingdom),APSU, Inc. (United States),Mindsight (United States),Total Communications, Inc. (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Deployment Type (Public, Private), Industry Vertical (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Entertainment and Media, Retail, Education, Others), Pricing (Monthly Subscription, Annually Subscription), Component (Hardware (Wi-Fi Aps, Switches, WAN Gateways), Software, Services), Organisation Size (Large Organisation, Small & Medium Organisation)

The Cloud Managed Networking Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Shift From On-Premises Hardware WLAN Controllers

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Drivers:

Increasing use of cloud platforms, Simplicity and ease of use, Operational savings, and value-added services are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Rising Need to Manage Network Infrastructure Efficiently

Growing Demand for Distri

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness for Cloud Managed Networking Solutions

Opportunities:

Increasing Investments in Integration of Interconnected Networks, and Expansion to New Segments

Rising Need for Managed Wi-Fi Solutions

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Cloud Managed Networking Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud Managed Networking market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud Managed Networking Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cloud Managed Networking

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud Managed Networking Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud Managed Networking market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Cloud Managed Networking

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Cloud Managed Networking various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Cloud Managed Networking.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

