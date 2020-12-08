C-arms Market Share Analysis, Advancement and Precise Outlook – 2027

C-arms Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘C-arms Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.’ According to the report, the global C-arms market was valued at ~US$ 1.8 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~3% from 2019 to 2027. High prevalence and increase in incidence of acute and chronic disorders and surge in global geriatric population are the major factors anticipated to drive the global C-arms market from 2019 to 2027.

Technological Developments to Drive Global Market

The global X-ray market is responding positively to the new and improved C-arm systems or machines, with increase in uptake of technologically advanced C-arms. Additionally, digital C-arm systems are comparatively newer than analog C-arm systems, and have been able to make inroads into the C-arms market to become a market leader. Recent introduction of advanced, highly portable digital C-arms has resulted in an increased demand for C-arms in the global market. Recently commercialized products such as mobile and 3D C-arms fulfill these requirements, hence, demand and acceptance of these systems have surged across the world.

Most of the developed countries have high geriatric population. Around 82% of the people who succumb to a coronary artery disease are aged 65 years and above. According to WHO estimates, the geriatric population is expected to increase at the fastest rate in developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and Japan. Favorable healthcare policies and advancements in health care facilities in countries such as the U.S., Japan, the U.K., and countries in Western Europe have improved access to various diagnostic and treatment services. This, in turn, has increased life expectancy of the population. Increase in the geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the global C-arms market during the forecast period.

Mobile C-arms to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global C-arms market based on product, technology, detector, application, end user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been bifurcated into fixed C-arms and mobile C-arms. The mobile C-arms segment has been sub-segmented into full-size mobile C-arms, and mini C-arms. Based on technology, the global C-arms market has been classified into 2D imaging technology and 3D imaging technology. In terms of detector, the global market has been categorized into image intensifier and flat panel detector.

Based on application, the global C-arms market has been divided into ortho/trauma/spine surgeries, vascular surgeries, cardiac surgeries, urologic procedures, gastroenterology, and other surgeries. In terms of end user, the global C-arms market has been classified into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals & clinics is expected to be the largest segment of the market due to increase in the number of patients coming in through reimbursement programs such as Medicare

North America to Lead C-arms Market

North America held major share of the global C-arms market in terms of revenue in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. High cost of surgical imaging arms in the U.S. and increase in adoption of new and advanced C-arms for integrated and hybrid operating rooms in the country are attributed to North America’s large share of the global C-arms market in 2018. The C-arms market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a relatively high CAGR of 4% during the forecast period owing to rise in focus on the development of healthcare infrastructure by public as well as private hospitals and increase in demand for affordable care among a significant base of patient population.

Leading Players in Global Market

The report provides profiles of leading players operating in the global C-arms market. These include ATON GmbH (Ziehm Imaging, Inc. and OrthoScan, Inc.), Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., and DMS Imaging. GE Healthcare specializes in performance improvement solutions, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies, drug discovery, patient monitoring & diagnostics, digital solutions, and medical imaging. Its products and services are sold across the world, primarily to the life sciences research sector, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and medical facilities.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum, from healthy living and prevention to diagnosis, treatment, and home care. It offers a broad portfolio of C-arms for orthopedic, vascular, and cardiovascular procedures

Global C-arms market: Segmentation

C-arms Market, by Product Fixed C-arms Mobile C-arms Full-size Mobile C-arms Mini C-arms

C-arms Market, by Technology 2D Imaging Technology 3D Imaging Technology

C-arms Market, by Detector Image Intensifier Flat Panel Detector

C-arms Market, by Application Ortho/trauma/spine Surgeries Vascular Surgeries Cardiac Surgeries Urologic Procedures Gastroenterology Other Surgeries

C-arms Market, by End User Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

C-arms Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



