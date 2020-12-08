3D Medical & Surgical Imaging Market Trends by Manufacturers, States, Type and Application, Forecast to 2019 – 2027

3D Medical & Surgical Imaging Market: Introduction

Three-dimensional (3D) printing and medical imaging are associated. Medical imaging data can be appropriately segmented for providing geometric information from which realistic and accurate 3D medical models can be generated. The resulting models can be printed in a range of materials to suit their use as phantoms in medical imaging and radiation studies for medical imaging training and education or patient communication.

3D objects can be produced based on MRI or CT volumetric medical images. A spatial model can be extracted from image data sets and exported to machine-readable data by using dedicated post-processing algorithms. The spatial model data is used by special printers for the generation of final rapid prototype model.

View Report :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/3d-medical-surgical-imaging-market.html

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global 3D Medical & Surgical Imaging Market

The global 3D medical & surgical imaging market is driven by increasing modern visualization methods and technology platforms, and growing demand for 3D imaging in diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases

Rise in adoption of minimally invasive procedures due to better patient outcomes and use of hybrid operating rooms are also factors fueling the growth of the 3D medical & surgical imaging market

Increase in geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases are propelling the expansion of the global 3D medical & surgical imaging market

Lack of skilled professionals, however, is anticipated to restrain the growth of the 3D medical & surgical imaging market

Get Brochure of the Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74628

Strategies Adopted by Key Players to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Companies operating in the global 3D medical & surgical imaging market are focusing on meeting the needs of medical communities and patient population by developing technologically advanced products. Leading players are engaging in strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the global market.

In November 2018, GE Healthcare announced new applications and smart devices built on Edison, a platform that helps accelerate the development and adoption of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and empower providers to deliver faster and more precise care. Edison is part of GE Healthcare’s US$ 1 billion digital portfolio and is expected to serve as a “digital thread” for its existing AI partnerships and products. Clinical partners would use Edison to develop algorithms, and technology partners would work with GE Healthcare to bring latest advancements in data processing to Edison applications and smart devices.

In November 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V., a global leader in the health technology, announced agreements with 3D Systems and Stratasys, two global leaders in the 3D printing industry to help progress patient care and improve clinician experience. Advanced 3D modeling provides radiologists with additional views to help strengthen anatomical knowledge, which could enhance clinical impact in reviewing complex and multi-disciplinary cases.

In November 2018, GE Healthcare and VA Puget Sound Health Care System announced a partnership to accelerate the use of 3D imaging in health care.

Emerging economies offer lucrative opportunities in the 3D medical & surgical imaging market for global players due to increase in patient population and rise in initiatives by governments in the health care sector

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=74628

North America to Account for a Major Share of Global 3D Medical & Surgical Imaging Market

North America is projected to hold a leading share of the global 3D medical & surgical imaging market due increase in health awareness, rise in patient population, a well-established health care infrastructure, technological advancements, and presence of key players in the region

The 3D medical & surgical imaging market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rise in patient population, increase in health care initiatives by governments of various countries in the region, and surge in incidences of chronic diseases, geriatric population, and interest of key players in expanding into the region

Buy Now Report :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74628<ype=S

Key Players Operating in Global 3D Medical & Surgical Imaging Market

Leading players in the global 3D medical & surgical imaging market are focusing on research and development activities. Companies are focusing on various growth strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, product upgrades, product launches & approvals, partnerships, and collaborations. Leading players operating in the global 3D medical & surgical imaging market are:

DICOM Grid, Inc. (dba Ambra Health)

ESAOTE SPA

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Stryker

WhiteClouds

Mach7 Technologies Ltd.

Global 3D Medical & Surgical Imaging Market: Research Scope

Global 3D Medical & Surgical Imaging Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global 3D Medical & Surgical Imaging Market, by Application

Ultrasound

Digital Radiography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Nuclear Imaging

Mammography

Global 3D Medical & Surgical Imaging Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Ambulatory & Health Care Settings

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

Global 3D Medical & Surgical Imaging Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – 1. http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-number-of-accidents-and-injuries-to-drive-adoption-of-wound-closure-strips-market-valuation-to-rise-up-to-us446-3-mn-by-2027-end-finds-tmr-301019647.html

2. https://www.biospace.com/article/hospital-acquired-infection-treatment-market-high-susceptibility-of-neonatal-population-to-drive-market/