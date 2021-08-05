A traveling-wave tube (TWT) is a specialized vacuum tube that is used in electronics to amplify radio frequency (RF) signals in the microwave range. The TWT belongs to a category of “linear beam” tubes, such as the klystron, in which the radio wave is amplified by absorbing power from a beam of electrons as it passes down the tube. Worldwide, the market of Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) is relatively concentrated; and there is growing number of enterprises are entering the market attracted by the market potential. Thales Group, L3 Technologies, CPI, Teledyne e2v, NEC, TMD Technologies, PHOTONIS, TESAT are the main manufacturers of Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) in the market currently; Thales Group is the largest manufacturer in this market, making up 15.47% market share in terms of revenue in 2018. North America and Europe are the largest markets of Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) currently; but the market of Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience a higher growth speed in the following five years due to the growing downstream demand. There are two types of Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT)s which are commonly produced and used, which includes Helix TWT and Coupled cavity TWT. Coupled Cavity TWT is widely used in the market, which makes up 51.44% market share in terms of volume in 2018. This report contains market size and forecasts of Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) in United States, including the following market information: United States Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) United States top five Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) companies in 2020 (%) The global Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) market size is expected to growth from US$ 731.5 million in 2020 to US$ 995.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) United States Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Helix TWT, Coupled cavity TWT United States Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) United States Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Radar Systems, Satellite Communication, Electronic Warfare, Terrestrial Communication, Space and Aerospace

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Traveling Wave Tubes (TWT) sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Thales Group, L3 Technologies, CPI, Teledyne e2v, TMD Technologies, PHOTONIS, NEC, TESAT

