Tuberculin, also known as purified protein derivative is a combination of proteins that are used in the diagnosis of tuberculosis. This use is referred to as the tuberculin skin test and is recommended only for those at high risk. Injection is done into the skin. After 48 to 72 hours if there is more than a five to ten millimeter area of swelling the test is considered positive. A tuberculin skin test (also called a Mantoux tuberculin test) is done to see if people have ever been exposed to tuberculosis (TB). The test is done by putting a small amount of TB protein (antigens) under the top layer of skin on the inner forearm. Global Tuberculin key players include Sanofi Pasteur, Zoetis, Par Sterile, SSI, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 75%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by Japan and Europe, both have a share over 35 percent. In terms of product, PPD-S is the largest segment, with a share about 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Human Use, followed by Animal Use. This report contains market size and forecasts of Tuberculin in United States, including the following market information: United States Tuberculin Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Tuberculin Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Vial) United States top five Tuberculin companies in 2020 (%) The global Tuberculin market size is expected to growth from US$ 264 million in 2020 to US$ 369.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

The United States Tuberculin market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Tuberculin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Tuberculin Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Vial) United States Tuberculin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), PPD-S, PPD RT23, Others United States Tuberculin Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Vial) United States Tuberculin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Human Use, Animal Use

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Tuberculin revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Tuberculin revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Tuberculin sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Vial) Key companies Tuberculin sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Sanofi Pasteur, Zoetis, Par Sterile, SSI, Japan BCG, Thermo Fisher, Sanroad Biological, CNBG

