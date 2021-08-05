Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 72 Million In 2020 To US$ 87 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 2.9% During 2021-2027

Tuberculosis Vaccine is a vaccine primarily used against tuberculosis. Tuberculosis is a serious infection, which affects the lungs and other parts of the body, such as the bones, joints and kidneys. The bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine has existed for 80 years and is one of the most widely used of all current vaccines, reading >80% of neonates and infants in countries where it is part of the national childhood immunization programme. Besides, BCG Vaccine is also used to treat a certain type of bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is the growth of abnormal or cancerous cells on the inner lining of the bladder wall. BCG helps prevent the cancer from coming back in the bladder lining, and also reduces the risk of it becoming invasive. In the last several years, global market of Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 0.73%. The classification of Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment includes Immune Vaccine and Therapy Vaccine, and the proportion of Immune Vaccine in 2019 is about 99.66%. Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment is widely sold through Self-Procurement, UNICEF and Other. The most proportion of Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment is sold through Self-Procurement, and the proportion in 2019 is 62.14%. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2019. Following Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35.66%. Market competition is intense. Merck, Japan BCG Lab, Serum Institute of India are the leaders of the industry, they occupy the 60% of the market. This report contains market size and forecasts of Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment in United States, including the following market information: United States Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Dose) United States top five Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment companies in 2020 (%) The global Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment market size is expected to growth from US$ 72 million in 2020 to US$ 87 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

The United States Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Dose) United States Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Immune Vaccine, Therapy Vaccine United States Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Dose) United States Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Self-Procurement, UNICEF, Other

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Dose) Key companies Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment sales share in United States market, 2020 (%)

key players include:, Merck, Japan BCG Lab, Serum Institute of India, AJ Vaccines, BioFarma, GreenSignal Bio Pharma, China National Biotec, Biomed Lublin, Taj Pharmaceuticals, Ataulpho de Paiva, IVAC, Queen Saovabha Mem. Inst, Microgen

