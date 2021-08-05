This is a minimally invasive surgical method to treat solid cancers, Special probes are used to “burn” or “freeze” cancers without the usual surgery. Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound (US) or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is used to guide and position the needle probe into the tumor. This requires only a tiny hole, usually less than 3 mm via which the probe is introduced. When the probe is within the cancer it is attached to a generator which “burns” or “freezes” the cancer. In this report, we only study the Tumor Ablation devices without Consumables. Global Tumor Ablation key players include Chongqing Haifu Medical, HealthTronics, AngioDynamics, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 55%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Lung Cancer, followed by Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Tumor Ablation in United States, including the following market information: United States Tumor Ablation Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Tumor Ablation Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) United States top five Tumor Ablation companies in 2020 (%) The global Tumor Ablation market size is expected to growth from US$ 481 million in 2020 to US$ 977.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Tumor Ablation market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Tumor Ablation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Tumor Ablation Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) United States Tumor Ablation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, Other Technologies United States Tumor Ablation Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) United States Tumor Ablation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Tumor Ablation revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Tumor Ablation revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Tumor Ablation sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Tumor Ablation sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Angiodynamics, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Misonix, Sonacare Medical, EDAP TMS, Chongqing Haifu Medical, HealthTronics, J &J

