Tylosin is a macrolide-class broad spectrum antibiotic that’s used in veterinary medicine to treat felines, canines and livestock. However, the drug is only used as an antibiotic in the treatment of infections in livestock. In cats, dogs, and other smaller animals, it is used predominantly for its anti-inflammatory properties to treat inflammatory conditions in the bowel. As such, it is commonly prescribed to pets that are suffering from diarrhea. Elanco, Huvepharma, Tairui, Lukang Shelile and Qilu Pharmaceutical are the main players in this industry. Tairui was considered the leader of the global market, accounting for 43% of the sales volume. The global Tylosin market is led by Asia Pacific. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. This report contains market size and forecasts of Tylosin in United States, including the following market information: United States Tylosin Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Tylosin Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) United States top five Tylosin companies in 2020 (%) The global Tylosin market size is expected to growth from US$ 661.7 million in 2020 to US$ 882.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

The United States Tylosin market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Tylosin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Tylosin Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Tylosin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Tylosin Tartrate, Tylosin Phosphate United States Tylosin Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Tylosin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Animal Feed Additives, Animal Drugs

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Tylosin revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Tylosin revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Tylosin sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Tylosin sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Elanco, Huvepharma, Tairui, Lukang Shelile, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Top Pharm Chemical Group, HISUN, Apeloa

