Cogeneration Equipment Market 2021-2026: Size, Business Growth, Share, Volume, Top Companies, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cogeneration Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cogeneration equipment market size reached a value of US$ 21.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% during 2021-2026. Cogeneration equipment is widely utilized to generate electrical and thermal energy from a single fuel source, which includes oil, natural gas, biomass, wood, coal, and waste heat. It consists of electric generators, gas and steam turbines, and heat recovery systems that assist in powering various appliances and machines, such as pumps, fans, refrigerators, dehumidifiers and steamers. These systems provide excellent efficiency while having a smaller carbon footprint when compared to other conventional power-generation systems since the process of cogeneration utilizes the heat circulating in a system that is otherwise lost in their traditional counterparts. The usage of waste products as an essential part of the system enables cogeneration equipment to significantly minimize the overall fuel consumption, thereby gaining widespread prominence among the end users.

Global Cogeneration Equipment Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy across the globe. Rising incidences of power outages and the growing dependency on electrical appliances have impelled the need for an uninterrupted power supply. Supported by an enhanced focus on sustainable development and the escalating depletion of fossil fuels, this has created a rising requirement for unconventional energy generation, wherein cogeneration equipment forms an indispensable component. Along with this, governments of numerous countries are taking initiatives to promote the use of clean energy and develop the overall infrastructure of renewable energy projects, which is expected to provide an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, key players are continually engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to launch efficient tri- and quattro-power generation systems to enable the simultaneous production of three and more forms of energy. They are also integrating fuel cell technology with power and heat generation systems and advanced steam turbines with enhanced operational flexibility, which are gaining widespread popularity among the end users.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Bosh Thermotechnology Limited

Innovative Steam Technologies

Clarke Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Foster Wheeler AG

ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH

Siemens AG

2G Energy Inc.

ABB Group

Aegis Energy Services, Inc.

BDR Thermea

Baxi Group

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Rolls Royce Plc

Breakup by Fuel:

Natural Gas

Biomass

Coal

Others

Breakup by Capacity:

Up to 30 MW

31MW -60 MW

61 MW- 100 MW

Breakup by Technology:

Reciprocating Engine

Steam Turbine

Combined Cycle Gas Turbine

Gas Turbine

Others

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

