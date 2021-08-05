Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market 2021-2026: Share, Business Growth, Industry Trends, Top Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global satellite communication (SATCOM) market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global satellite communication (SATCOM) market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Satellite communication (SATCOM) refers to a technology that facilitates smooth communication by transmitting radio waves from satellites. These signals are further captured and processed through transponders located on the ground. It uses artificial satellites for voice, video and audio transmission that allow radio broadcasting, navigation, and weather monitoring in a seamless manner. SATCOM also offers secure, uninterrupted and private communication as well as stable network connectivity across rural locations and developing countries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by continual technological advancements in the aerospace, defense and telecom sectors. Moreover, the widespread integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) with SATCOM is also creating a positive outlook for the market. IoT devices widely utilize satellite connectivity to transmit and exchange real-time data during flight operations and air traffic management, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of the SATCOM telemetry and automatic identification system in the defense sector to assist in tracking and identifying marine vehicles across the globe is further propelling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Equipment Transmitter/Transponder Antenna Transceiver Receiver Modem/Router Others

Services

Breakup by Application:

Voice Communication

Broadcasting

Data Communication

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Aerospace and Defense

Transportation and Logistics

Agriculture

Government and Military

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

