B2C E-commerce Market 2021-2026: Business Growth, Share, Competitive Analysis, Trends, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “B2C E-commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global B2C e-commerce market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global B2C e-commerce market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce involves selling goods and services between a business and its end users over the internet. It provides global reach, enables trackable marketing, and reduces physical overheads. It assists in gathering real-time data, increasing business opportunities, and personalizing marketing techniques. At present, B2C e-commerce is gaining traction around the world.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for premium clothes and cosmetics via online portals on account of increasing internet penetration and boosting sales of smartphones represents one of the primary factors favorably influencing the market. Apart from this, the rising adoption of B2C e-commerce in the electronics, automotive, and travel and tourism industries worldwide is strengthening the market growth. This can be accredited to its benefits, including 24/7 delivery, easy return policies, convenience, and multiple payment options. Furthermore, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequently imposed lockdowns by governing agencies of several countries have resulted in the increasing dependence on B2C e-commerce solutions.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon.com Inc.

ASOS plc

Booking Holdings Inc.

eBay Inc.

JD.com Inc.

Macy’s Inc.

Makemytrip Limited

Otto GmbH & Co KG

Rakuten Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Breakup by Type:

B2C Retailers

Classifieds

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Beauty and Personal Care

Consumer Electronics

Clothing and Footwear

Books and Stationery

Home Decor and Electronics

Travel and Tourism

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

