Virtual Fitting Room Market: Size, Business Growth, Share, Top Companies, Forecast, and Research Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Virtual Fitting Room Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global virtual fitting room market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global virtual fitting room market to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during 2021-2026. A virtual fitting room refers to a technology designed for online shoppers to try various products, including accessories, sunglasses, watches, shoes, and clothes. It provides a convenient and personalized shopping experience to consumers as compared to brick-and-mortar outlets.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global virtual fitting room market is primarily driven by the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The rapid spread of the virus has increased the safety concerns among individuals, thereby influencing VFR solutions for social distancing measures. Furthermore, the rising penetration of smartphones and the internet has also led to the high-end fashion trend, which represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, several e-commerce platforms have adopted VFR solutions combined with online fitting and customization to improve customer experience, build brand loyalty and reduce expenses. Moreover, the development of next-generation interactive VFRs, such as tactile output devices or haptic interfaces, mimic texture and roughness using electrically generated fields. These factors are expected to provide a positive outlook to the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

AstraFit

ELSE Corp Srl

Fit Analytics

FXGear Inc.

Magic Mirror

MemoMi Labs Inc.

Metail

SenseMi DMCC

True Fit Corporation

Visualook and Zugara Inc.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Application:

Apparel

Beauty and Cosmetic

Eyewear

Footwear

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Physical Store

Virtual Store

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

