Airborne ISR Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Airborne ISR Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global airborne ISR market report reached a value of US$ 25.7 Billion in 2020. Airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems are used to navigate, track and identify targets. They also assist in performing various security operations to enhance situational awareness for military personnel protection. Nowadays, the leading players in the industry are designing advanced airborne ISR platforms to facilitate multi-intelligence solutions by integrating them with the next generation of aerial sensors to give a comprehensive overview of the battlespace.

Global Airborne ISR Market Trends:

Airborne ISR systems are mainly being utilized by defense authorities to acquire data from potential threats to improve national security. Also, with the advancements in technology and the rising number of terror attacks, economic prosperity, and political and religious conflicts, various countries are focusing on enhancing their warfare capabilities. Owing to this, the demand for continuous surveillance and advanced data links have grown exponentially over the past few years. Besides this, governments across the globe are also implementing several initiatives to improve airborne ISR deployment. Moreover, the ongoing research and development (R&D) activities in advanced electro-optical and infrared sensors used in ISR and tactical missions have impelled the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global airborne ISR market to reach a value of US$ 34.20 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.90% during 2021-2026.

Airborne ISR Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, platform, system, type, fuel type and application.

Market Breakup by Platform:

Air

Space

Land

Sea

Market Breakup by System:

Maritime Patrol

Electronic Warfare

Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEWC)

Airborne Ground Surveillance (AGS)

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT)

Market Breakup by Type:

Surveillance

Reconnaissance

Intelligence

Market Breakup by Fuel Type:

Hydrogen Fuel-Cells

Solar Powered

Alternate Fuel

Battery Operated

Gas-Electric Hybrids

Breakup by Application:

Manned Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Unmanned Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

