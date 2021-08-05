Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose is a methylcellulose modified with a small amount of propylene glycol ether groups attached to the anhydroglucose of the cellulose. HPMC Capsules are two-piece capsules made from cellulosic raw materials that satisfy vegetarian, religion, cultural and policy needs. These vegetable capsules are an attractive, all natural dosage form that retain all the advantages – easy to swallow, effectively mask taste and odor, and allow product visibility. These capsules are also starch-free, gluten-free and preservative-free, and meet the strict dietary needs of customers that choose a vegetarian lifestyle. HPMC (Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose) capsules have been developed for both Health Supplements products and Nutraceutical. Global Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule key players include Lonza (Capsugel), ACG Associated Capsules, Qualicaps, Shanxi GS Capsule, CapsCanada, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 85%. APAC is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by America and Europe, both have a share over 58 percent. In terms of product, HPMC with gelling agent is the largest segment, with a share over 87%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Pharmaceutical, followed by Health Supplements, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule in United States, including the following market information: United States Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (B Capsules) United States top five Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule companies in 2020 (%) The global Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule market size is expected to growth from US$ 480 million in 2020 to US$ 812.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.

The United States Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (B Capsules) United States Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), HPMC with Gelling Agent, HPMC without Gelling Agent United States Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (B Capsules) United States Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Pharmaceutical, Health Supplements, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (B Capsules) Key companies Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Lonza (Capsugel), ACG Associated Capsules, Qualicaps, Shanxi GS Capsule, CapsCanada, Suheung Capsule, Qingdao Capsule, Lefan Capsule, Sunil Healthcare

