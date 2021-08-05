Pill is a common part of many people’s lives for pharmaceutical use or as health Supplements, It has two main forms of tablets and capsules. Tablets were the most popular way to take medicine for quite some time. While since some characters such as hard to swallow and slice, too many additives and so on, most people tend to switch to capsules from the industrialization era on when capsule shells technologies and filling machines have been developed. Capsules possess some of the great benefits likes quick dissolving, often tasteless, easy to swallow and no extra added ingredients to hold the pill together. There are two main forms of capsules of gelatin and vegetarian, where the latter is the object in this report. Vegetarian capsules are all-natural, GMO free, plant-based shell, free from animal derivatives, gluten, and modified sugars. Nowadays, Vegetarian capsules can be divided into several kinds such as Plant Polysaccharides (Pullulan), Starches, and HPMC (Hydroxyl Propyl Methyl Celluloses). Vegetarian capsules possess the benefits of suited for Halal or Kosher certification; Pure, clear and elegant appearance with no taste or odor; Ideal for improving the bioavailability of oil soluble ingredients; Easy to swallow, safe, non-carcinogenic and tamper evident, etc. The main manufacturers of plant Capsules in the world include Capsugel, Catalent, Qualicaps, ACG Associated Capsules and Er-kang. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vegetable Capsules in United States, including the following market information: United States Vegetable Capsules Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Vegetable Capsules Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (B Capsules) United States top five Vegetable Capsules companies in 2020 (%) The global Vegetable Capsules market size is expected to growth from US$ 1150.5 million in 2020 to US$ 2024.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

The United States Vegetable Capsules market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vegetable Capsules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vegetable Capsules Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (B Capsules) United States Vegetable Capsules Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Plant Polysaccharides, Starch, HPMC United States Vegetable Capsules Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (B Capsules) United States Vegetable Capsules Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Pharmaceutical, Health Supplements, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vegetable Capsules revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vegetable Capsules revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Vegetable Capsules sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (B Capsules) Key companies Vegetable Capsules sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Capsugel, Catalent, Qualicaps, ACG Associated Capsules, Er-kang, Bahrain Pharma, Aenova, Procaps Laboratorios, SIRIO, Shanxi GS Capsule

