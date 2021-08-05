Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 460.6 Million In 2020 To US$ 748.5 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.2% During 2021-2027

Vegetarian Softgel Capsules is a kind of Softgels, a solid outer shell and inner surrounding a liquid or semi-solid (inner fill) active ingredient that can be incorporated into the outer shell, the inner fill, or both. Vegetarian Softgels are all-natural, GMO free, plant-based shell, free from animal derivatives, gluten, and modified sugars. Nowadays, Vegetarian Softgels can be divided into several kinds such as Plant Polysaccharides (Pullulan), Starches, and Hydroxyl Propyl Methyl Celluloses. Vegetarian Softgels possess the benefits of suited for Halal or Kosher certification; Pure, clear and elegant appearance with no taste or odor; Ideal for improving the bioavailability of oil soluble ingredients; Easy to swallow, safe, non-carcinogenic and tamper evident, etc. Vegetarian softgel capsules are mainly classified into the following types: plant polysaccharides and starch. Plant polysaccharides is the most widely used type which takes up about 75.8% of the total sales in 2019. Vegetarian softgel capsules have wide range of applications, such as health supplements, pharmaceutical, etc. And health supplements sector was the most widely used area which took up about 78.53% of the global total in 2019, the application in pharmaceutical is focus on the OTC products. Americas is the largest region of vegetarian softgel capsules in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Americas market took up about 48.5% of the global revenue market in 2019, while Europe and APAC were about 25.3%, 14.9%. USA, EU, etc. are now the key developers of vegetarian softgel capsules. There are a few vendors developing vegetarian softgel capsules in China, such as Sirio Pharma. Catalent, Procaps Laboratorios, Aenova, Bahrain Pharma, Robinson Pharma etc. are the key suppliers in the global vegetarian softgel capsules market. Top 5 took up more than 78% of the global market in 2019. Catalent, Procaps Laboratorios, Aenova, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vegetarian Softgel Capsules in United States, including the following market information: United States Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Million Capsules) United States top five Vegetarian Softgel Capsules companies in 2020 (%) The global Vegetarian Softgel Capsules market size is expected to growth from US$ 460.6 million in 2020 to US$ 748.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2027.

The United States Vegetarian Softgel Capsules market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vegetarian Softgel Capsules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Capsules) United States Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Plant Polysaccharides Softgel Capsules, Starch Softgel Capsules United States Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Capsules) United States Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Pharmaceutical, Health Supplements, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vegetarian Softgel Capsules revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vegetarian Softgel Capsules revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Vegetarian Softgel Capsules sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Million Capsules) Key companies Vegetarian Softgel Capsules sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Catalent, Procaps Laboratorios, EuroCaps, Best Formulations, Aenova, Captek, Sirio Pharma, Bahrain Pharma, Robinson Pharma

