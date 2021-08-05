Veterinary drugs are used to cure and prevent diseases in animals, including animals used for food production. Veterinary drugs are given to animals via feed or drinking water, or by injection. In terms of region, the largest segment of Veterinary Drug Market would be North America, with a market share of over 32% in 2019. The follower is Asia Pacfic accounted for nearly 30% of global market. For the major players of Veterinary Drug, Zoetis maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Followed by Elanco, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Virbac etc.. The Top 5 players accounted for about 69% of the Veterinary Drug revenue market share in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Drug in United States, including the following market information: United States Veterinary Drug Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Veterinary Drug Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) United States top five Veterinary Drug companies in 2020 (%) The global Veterinary Drug market size is expected to growth from US$ 22170 million in 2020 to US$ 32430 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

The United States Veterinary Drug market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Veterinary Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Veterinary Drug Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States Veterinary Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Anti-Infectives, Anti-Inflammatory, Parasiticides, Analgesics, Sedatives United States Veterinary Drug Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States Veterinary Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Pets, Cattle, Poultry, Swine

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Veterinary Drug revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Veterinary Drug revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Veterinary Drug sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies Veterinary Drug sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Zoetis, Elanco, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Virbac, Ceva, Vetoquinol, Dechra, Norbrook, Phibro, Huvepharma, Hipra, Ouro Fino Saude, CAHIC, Orion, Ringpu Biology, Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo, Farmavet-Pasteur

