Superdisintegrants are substances routinely included in the tablet or capsule formulations to aid in the break-up of the compacted mass into the primary particles to facilitate the dissolution or release of the active ingredients when it is put into a fluid environment. In the world wide, superdisintegrants manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. Global major consumption regions are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Revenue share of North America and Europe are separately about 30.11% and 35.78% in 2019. The market of superdisintegrants is highly competitive. Ashland, BASF, JRS Pharma, DFE Pharma are the major players in the market. In 2019, JRS Pharma, the largest manufacturer in volume, sales revenue were 21.02 million USD, and superdisintegrant sales were 3767 MT, accounting for 13.35% of sales market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Superdisintegrants in United States, including the following market information: United States Superdisintegrants Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Superdisintegrants Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) United States top five Superdisintegrants companies in 2020 (%) The global Superdisintegrants market size is expected to growth from US$ 240.2 million in 2020 to US$ 347.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.

The United States Superdisintegrants market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Superdisintegrants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Superdisintegrants Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Superdisintegrants Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), SSG, XP, CCS, L-HPC, Others United States Superdisintegrants Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Superdisintegrants Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Tablet, Capsule, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Superdisintegrants revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Superdisintegrants revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Superdisintegrants sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Superdisintegrants sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Ashland, BASF, JRS Pharma, DFE Pharma, Roquette, DuPont, Shin-Etsu, Asahi Kasei, Anhui Sunhere, Huzhou Zhanwang, Liaocheng E Hua, JH Nanhang, Jiaozuo Zhongwei

