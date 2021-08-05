Syphilis is a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by the bacteria Treponema pallidum and spread through sexual contact, including oral, vaginal, and anal sex. Congenital syphilis is the name given to syphilis that is spread from a mother who has the disease to her baby during childbirth, which can cause severe abnormalities or death of the baby. Syphilis is curable in its earlier stages, but can cause very serious and possibly irreversible complications if the infection goes untreated. Syphilis rapid test kit is used to screen for and/or diagnose infection with Treponema pallidum, the bacterium that causes syphilis. Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit key players include Abbott (Alere), Bio-Rad, WanTai BioPharm, Beckman Coulter, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 40%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 50 percent. In terms of product, Serum Test is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Diagnostic Centers, followed by Hospitals, Home Use. This report contains market size and forecasts of Syphilis Rapid Test Kit in United States, including the following market information: United States Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) United States top five Syphilis Rapid Test Kit companies in 2020 (%) The global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market size is expected to growth from US$ 575 million in 2020 to US$ 681.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2027.

The United States Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Syphilis Rapid Test Kit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Serum Test, Direct Bacteria Test United States Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Home Use

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Syphilis Rapid Test Kit revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Syphilis Rapid Test Kit revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Syphilis Rapid Test Kit sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies Syphilis Rapid Test Kit sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Abbott (Alere), Bio-Rad, WanTai BioPharm, Beckman Coulter, BD, Kehua, Livzon, Intec, ThermoFisher, Biokit, Nectar Lifesciences, ELITech Group, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Trinity Biotech

