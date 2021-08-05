Targeted RNA-sequencing (RNA-Seq) is a highly accurate method for selecting and sequencing specific transcripts of interest and offers both quantitative and qualitative information. Targeted RNA-Seq can be achieved via either enrichment or amplicon-based approaches, both of which enable gene expression analysis in a focused set of genes of interest, with enrichment assays also providing the ability to detect both known and novel gene fusion partners in many sample types. In the report, we only collect information about the companies who can provide targeted RNA sequencing service. Market competition is not intense. Thermo Fisher, Illumina, Roche Holdings, BGI, Eurofins, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with about 52% market shares. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32%. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Targeted RNA Sequencing in United States, including the following market information: United States Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Targeted RNA Sequencing companies in 2020 (%) The global Targeted RNA Sequencing market size is expected to growth from US$ 1407.6 million in 2020 to US$ 6084.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Targeted RNA Sequencing market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Targeted RNA Sequencing Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Targeted RNA Sequencing Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Exome Sequencing, Enrichment Sequencing, Amplicon Sequencing United States Targeted RNA Sequencing Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Biotechnology Company, Diagnostic Lab

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Targeted RNA Sequencing revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Targeted RNA Sequencing revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Thermo Fisher, Illumina, Roche Holdings, BGI, Eurofins, LabCorp, Berry Genomics, Macrogen, GENEWIZ

