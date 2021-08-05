Zika Virus Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 114 Million In 2020 To US$ 138.9 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.1% During 2021-2027

Zika Virus Testing is a test tools for Zika virus, including the Nucleic Acid Amplification Test/ Molecular Tests; Zika Virus Antibody Test/ Serological Test. Zika virus (Zika) is a disease caused by the Zika virus, which is spread to people primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. The most common symptoms of Zika are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis. The illness is usually mild with symptoms lasting for several days to a week after being bitten by an infected mosquito. People usually don’t get sick enough to go to the hospital, and they very rarely die of Zika. For this reason, many people might not realize they have been infected. However, Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause a serious birth defect called microcephaly, as well as other severe fetal brain defects. Once a person has been infected, he or she is likely to be protected from future infections. Zika virus testing is recommended only for certain people. People live in or traveled to an area with risk of Zika; People had sex without a condom with a partner who lives in or traveled to an area with risk of Zika; Pregnant women who don’t have Zika symptoms lives in or traveled to an area with risk of Zika. Global Zika Virus key players include Chembio, Quest Diagnostics, ARUP Laboratories, Luminex Corporation, Simens, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 55%. North Amercia is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Molecular Test is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Diagnostic Centers, followed by Hospitals, Pathology Labs. This report contains market size and forecasts of Zika Virus in United States, including the following market information: United States Zika Virus Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Zika Virus Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) United States top five Zika Virus companies in 2020 (%) The global Zika Virus market size is expected to growth from US$ 114 million in 2020 to US$ 138.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

The United States Zika Virus market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Zika Virus manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Zika Virus Market,

By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units): United States Zika Virus Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Molecular Test, Serologic Test United States Zika Virus Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Zika Virus Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Pathology Labs

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Zika Virus revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Zika Virus revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Zika Virus sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Zika Virus sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Bharat Biotech, Inovio Pharmaceuticals and GeneOne Life Sciences, Intrexon, Cerus, Sanofi, NewLink Genetics, Immunovaccine, GlaxoSmithKline

