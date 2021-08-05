Transferrins are glycoproteins that are often found in biological fluids of vertebrates. When a transferrin protein loaded with iron encounters a transferrin receptor on the surface of a cell, e.g., erythroid precursors in the bone marrow, it binds to it and is transported into the cell in a vesicle by receptor-mediated endocytosis. The pH of the vesicle is reduced by hydrogen ion pumps (H+ ATPases) to about 5.5, causing transferrin to release its iron ions. Iron release rate is dependent on several factors including pH levels, interactions between lobes, temperature, salt, and chelator. The receptor with its ligand bound transferrin is then transported through the endocytic cycle back to the cell surface, ready for another round of iron uptake. Each transferrin molecule has the ability to carry two iron ions in the ferric form (Fe3+). Transferrin is composed of two groups, human transferrin and bovine transferrin, and the bovine transferrin took up 95.19% of the consumption market in 2019. Americas, with the market share of 51.68%, was the region that consumed the largest part of transferrin market and followed by Europe, which took up 30.35% of the transferrin consumption market and Asia Pacific, 15.99%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Transferrin in United States, including the following market information: United States Transferrin Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Transferrin Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Bottles) United States top five Transferrin companies in 2020 (%) The global Transferrin market size is expected to growth from US$ 14 million in 2020 to US$ 24 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2027.

The United States Transferrin market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Transferrin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Transferrin Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Bottles) United States Transferrin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Human Transferrin, Bovine Transferrin United States Transferrin Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Bottles) United States Transferrin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Biopharmaceutical, Life Science Research, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Transferrin revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Transferrin revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Transferrin sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Bottles) Key companies Transferrin sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, BBI Solutions, MP Biomedicals, ProSpec, Yeasen Biotech, PromoCell, Corning, InVitria, Biotium, Cusabio, Advanced BioMatrix

