Traveler’s diarrhea (TD) is a stomach and intestinal infection. TD is defined as the passage of unformed stool (one or more by some definitions, three or more by others) while traveling. It may be accompanied by abdominal cramps, nausea, fever, and bloating. Occasionally bloody diarrhea may occur. Most travelers recover within four days with little or no treatment. About 10% of people may have symptoms for a week. North America is the largest Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics market with about 45% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 42% market share.The key manufacturers are Salix Pharmaceuticals, P&G, Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka Pharma, Valneva, Shanghai United Cell, PaxVax, Livzon, Immuron etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 35% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics in United States, including the following market information: United States Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) United States top five Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics companies in 2020 (%) The global Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics market size is expected to growth from US$ 740.8 million in 2020 to US$ 1185.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2027.

The United States Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market,

By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units): United States Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Immunization, Non-antibiotic Agents, Antibiotics, Anti-Motility Agents, Others United States Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Adult Traveler’s Diarrhea, Children Traveler’s Diarrhea

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Salix Pharmaceuticals, P&G, Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka Pharma, Valneva, Shanghai United Cell, PaxVax, Livzon, Immuron

