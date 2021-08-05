A vaccine is a biological preparation that improves immunity to a particular disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism, and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. The agent stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize the agent as foreign, destroy it, and “remember” it, so that the immune system can more easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters. Travelers are at increased risk for several infections, including familiar infections such as measles that are widely distributed but more common in developing countries. Travelers Vaccines can markedly decrease the risk for many of these infections and are an important part of pretravel preparation. In this report, the travelers vaccines mainly covers vaccine for hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rabies, typhoid fever, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis, meningococcal meningitis, cholera, etc. Merck, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur are the main manufacturers in the vaccine market, with a market share of more than 60% and a high degree of market concentration. North America and Europe are the main production regions, with market share of more than 40% and 30%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Travelers Vaccines in United States, including the following market information: United States Travelers Vaccines Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Travelers Vaccines Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Doses) United States top five Travelers Vaccines companies in 2020 (%) The global Travelers Vaccines market size is expected to growth from US$ 3091.3 million in 2020 to US$ 5578.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2027.

The United States Travelers Vaccines market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Travelers Vaccines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Travelers Vaccines Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Doses) United States Travelers Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Meningococcal Vaccine, Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine, Yellow Fever Vaccine, Hepatitis Vaccine, Cholera Vaccine, Other United States Travelers Vaccines Market, By End Users, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Doses) United States Travelers Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By End Users, 2020 (%), Tourists, Students, Workers, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Travelers Vaccines revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Travelers Vaccines revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Travelers Vaccines sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Doses) Key companies Travelers Vaccines sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Merck, Pfizer, CNBG, Sanofi Pasteur MSD, Serum Institute of India, Biokangtai

