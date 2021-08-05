A spice is a dried seed, fruit, root, bark, or vegetable substance primarily used for flavoring, coloring or preserving food. Because they tend to have strong flavors and are used in small quantities, spices tend to add few calories to food. Many spices, however, can contribute significant portions of micronutrients to the diet. Global Spices and Seasonings key players include Nestle, JDE, The Kraft Heinz, Tata Global Beverages, Unilever, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 40%. China is the largest market, with a share over 20%, followed by Europe and India, both have a share over 30% percent. In terms of product, Aromatic Spices is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Food Processing Industry, followed by Catering Industry. This report contains market size and forecasts of Spices and Seasonings in United States, including the following market information: United States Spices and Seasonings Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Spices and Seasonings Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) United States top five Spices and Seasonings companies in 2020 (%) The global Spices and Seasonings market size is expected to growth from US$ 17330 million in 2020 to US$ 24380 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

The United States Spices and Seasonings market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Spices and Seasonings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Spices and Seasonings Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Spices and Seasonings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Salt & Salt Substitutes, Hot Spices, Aromatic Spices, Others United States Spices and Seasonings Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Spices and Seasonings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Food Processing Industry, Catering Industry, Household, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Spices and Seasonings revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Spices and Seasonings revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Spices and Seasonings sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Spices and Seasonings sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, McCormick, Unilever, Ajinomoto, Ariake, Kerry Plc. (Ireland), Olam International, Everest Spices, Zhumadian Wang Shouyi, MDH Spices, Catch(DS ), Nestle, Brucefoods, Sensient Technologies (U.S.), Ankee Food, Haitian

