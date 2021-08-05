A spice is a dried seed, fruit, root, bark, or vegetable substance primarily used for flavoring, coloring or preserving food. Because they tend to have strong flavors and are used in small quantities, spices tend to add few calories to food. Many spices, however, can contribute significant portions of micronutrients to the diet. A spice may have other uses, including medicinal, religious ritual, cosmetics or perfume production, or as a vegetable. A spice may be available in several forms: fresh, whole dried, or pre-ground dried. Generally, spices are dried. A whole dried spice has the longest shelf life, so it can be purchased and stored in larger amounts, making it cheaper on a per-serving basis. Some spices are not always available either fresh or whole, for example turmeric, and often must be purchased in ground form. Small seeds, such as fennel and mustard seeds, are often used both whole and in powder form. In this report, it includes the dried plant product used primarily for seasoning purposes or medicine effectiveness etc. India is the largest Spices market with about 63% market share. China is follower, accounting for about 6% market share. The key players are McCormick, Unilever, Ajinomoto, Ariake, Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), Olam International, Everest Spices, Zhumadian Wang Shouyi, MDH Spices, Catch(DS Group), Nestle, Brucefoods, Sensient Technologies (U.S.), Ankee Food, Haitian etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 13% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Spices in United States, including the following market information: United States Spices Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Spices Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) United States top five Spices companies in 2020 (%) The global Spices market size is expected to growth from US$ 7541.7 million in 2020 to US$ 8428 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2027.

The United States Spices market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Spices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Spices Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Spices Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Hot Spices, Aromatic Spices, Others United States Spices Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Spices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Catering Industry, Household, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Spices revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Spices revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Spices sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Spices sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, McCormick, Unilever, Ajinomoto, Ariake, Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), Olam International, Everest Spices, Zhumadian Wang Shouyi, MDH Spices, Catch(DS Group), Nestle, Brucefoods, Sensient Technologies (U.S.), Ankee Food, Haitian

