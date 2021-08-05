Tahini, a delicious paste made from sesame seeds, is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. It contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes. Asia(excluding China) is the largest Tahini market with about 36% market share. China is follower, accounting for about 25% market share. The key players are Haitoglou Bros, Prince Tahini, Al Wadi Al Akhdar, Dipasa, A.O. Ghandour & Sons, Sesajal, Mounir Bissat, Sunshine International Foods, Arrowhead Mills, Joyva etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 6% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Tahini in United States, including the following market information: United States Tahini Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Tahini Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) United States top five Tahini companies in 2020 (%) The global Tahini market size is expected to growth from US$ 5610.4 million in 2020 to US$ 7138 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Tahini market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Tahini manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Tahini Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Tahini Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Hulled Tahini, Unhulled Tahini United States Tahini Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Tahini Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Paste & Spreads, Halva & Other Sweets, Sauces & Dips, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Tahini revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Tahini revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Tahini sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Tahini sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Haitoglou Bros, Prince Tahini, Al Wadi Al Akhdar, Dipasa, A.O. Ghandour & Sons, Sesajal, Mounir Bissat, Sunshine International Foods, Arrowhead Mills, Joyva

