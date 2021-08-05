Tartaric Acid Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 620 Million In 2020 To US$ 1127.5 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.9% During 2021-2027

Tartaric acid is a white, crystalline organic acid that occurs naturally in many fruits. It is commonly mixed with sodium bicarbonate and is sold as baking powder used as a leavening agent in food preparation. The acid itself is added to foods as an antioxidant and to impart its distinctive sour taste. Tartaric acid is used in many applications, food and beverages, wine, pharmaceutical, construction, cosmetic and chemical industry. For food, beverage and wine, tartaric acid is used for acidifying and enhancing the flavors of them. In pharmaceutical industry, tartaric acid is used as an excipient to prepare antibiotics, pills, tablets and some other medicines for heart disorders. In construction sector, tartaric acid is used in gypsum and cement to retard drying, and as a fluidizer of ceramics. In chemical industry, tartaric acid is used for photography, polishing in electronics and plastics industries. For cosmetic, tartaric acid is used as a basic compound in some natural body creams. Global Tartaric Acid key players include Hangzhou Bioking Biochemical Engineering, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Omkar Specialty Chemicals, Distillerie Mazzari, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 30%. China is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Europe, and India, both have a share about 50 percent. In terms of product, D-Tartaric Acid is the largest segment, with a share nearly 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Wine, Food and Beverage, followed by Construction, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Cosmetics. This report contains market size and forecasts of Tartaric Acid in United States, including the following market information: United States Tartaric Acid Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Tartaric Acid Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) United States top five Tartaric Acid companies in 2020 (%) The global Tartaric Acid market size is expected to growth from US$ 620 million in 2020 to US$ 1127.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2027.

The United States Tartaric Acid market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Tartaric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Tartaric Acid Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Tartaric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), L-Tartaric Acid, D-Tartaric Acid, DL-Tartaric Acid United States Tartaric Acid Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Tartaric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Wine, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Construction, Chemical

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Tartaric Acid revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Tartaric Acid revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Tartaric Acid sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Tartaric Acid sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Alvinesa, Sagar Chemicals, RANDI GROUP, Caviro Distillerie, Australian Tartaric Products, Tarac Technologies, Tartaric Chemicals, Distillerie Mazzari, Distillerie Bonollo, Pahi, Vinicas, Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló, Omkar Specialty Chemicals, Yantai Taroke Bio-Engineering, Ninghai Organic Chemical Factory, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Hangzhou Bioking Biochemical Engineering, Hangzhou Regin Bio-tech

